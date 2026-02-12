EU MPs push for revised cooperation with Uganda in heated debate over election violence

During the plenary session, several lawmakers expressed grave concern over what they described as systematic violations of fundamental rights, particularly in the aftermath of the polls that secured President Yoweri Museveni a seventh term in office.

Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) have called for a review of the European Union’s cooperation with Uganda following a heated debate on the conduct of the country’s recent general elections and the reported crackdown on opposition figures.

Hannes Heide told the chamber that the post-election situation in Uganda demonstrated “a systematic assault on fundamental rights”.

He cited mass arrests, violence, attacks on journalists, an internet blackout and the killing of unarmed civilians in the period leading up to and following the vote.

“Bobi Wine, after the elections, is under siege,” Heide said, referring to the opposition leader and head of the National Unity Platform (NUP). “The harassment of Bobi Wine, his family and members of the NUP is unacceptable.”

He urged the EU to act consistently against violence, threats and arbitrary detention of opposition politicians and to firmly support civil society and independent media.

German MEP Oliver Schenk described the discussion as uncomfortable but necessary.

“Talking about Uganda is uncomfortable, but to turn a blind eye is irresponsible,” he said. “Uganda is in a situation which we cannot ignore.”

Schenk stressed that the EU’s partnerships must be grounded in freedom and the rule of law.

“We as the EU want to have partnerships that are based on freedom and rule of law. We need to make sure that we protect human rights,” he added

Democracy funding and accountability concerns

Udo Bullmann said he supported financial assistance aimed at strengthening democracy and protecting human rights, but questioned whether current developments in Uganda warranted a stronger response from EU institutions.

“I am waiting for action from the Commission and the Council,” he said. “The European Parliament is not going to let this go.”

Croatian MEP Davor Ivo Stier broadened the debate, linking the situation in Uganda to wider governance challenges across parts of Africa. He argued that the crisis highlighted shortcomings in the EU’s development cooperation policy.

“The 16th UN Sustainable Development Goal is about good governance, and this is exactly what is lacking in Uganda,” Stier said.

He raised concerns about corruption and the absence of accountability, questioning why significant development funds appeared to yield limited democratic progress. According to Stier, prolonged presidential tenure without effective checks and balances undermines institutional integrity.

Responding on behalf of the European Commission, EU Commissioner Marta Kos said the EU shared the preliminary findings of the joint observation mission by the African Union, COMESA and IGAD, particularly regarding the involvement of the military in the electoral process, which she noted was contrary to Uganda’s 1995 Constitution.

Kos also expressed concern over arbitrary arrests and the suspension of numerous civil society organisations ahead of the elections. She called for investigations and accountability following reports of deaths, violence and detentions of opposition politicians, and requested clarification on the current situation of Bobi Wine.