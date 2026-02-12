CDF appoints Brig Gen Pande Kajuba as new Armoured Division commander

CDF Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has appointed Brig Gen Jackson Pande Kajuba as commander of the UPDF Armoured Division in Masaka, replacing the late Maj Gen Deus Sande, while Col Wilson Bagonza Rwakanara has been promoted to Brigadier General and named deputy commander.

The Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and Senior Presidential Advisor for Special Operations (SPA/SO), Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has appointed Brig Gen Jackson Pande Kajuba as the new commander of the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) Armoured Division in Masaka.

He replaces Maj Gen Deus Sande, who passed away on February 11, 2026 after suffering severe breathing complications.

In a statement, the acting Director Defence Public Information, Col Chris Magezi, said Brig Gen Pande Kajuba has been serving as the Deputy Commander of the UPDF Armoured Division under the late Maj Gen Sande.

Brig Gen Jackson Pande Kajuba

“Brigadier General Pande Kajuba has been serving as the Deputy Commander of the UPDF Armoured Division under Major General Deus Sande. Colonel Wilson Bagonza Rwakanara from the Special Forces Command (SFC) is promoted to the rank of Brigadier General and appointed the Deputy Commander of the UPDF Armoured Division. The appointments take immediate effect,” Magezi said.

