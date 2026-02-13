UCE results released: Schools warned on filing fake continuous assessment scores

UNEB raised serious concerns regarding the credibility of continuous assessment scores submitted by some institutions. “The teachers in the study expressed worry that some schools are submitting scores that are not derived from the actual work of the learners in the course of their learning,

The First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Janet Kataaha Museveni, has officially released the 2025 Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) examination results, marking what officials described as a significant milestone under the competence-based curriculum.

This is the second cohort of learners to sit national examinations under the reformed system, which focuses on skills acquisition and practical learning.

Speaking at the function, Celestine Obua, Chairperson of the Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB), said, “The new curriculum is destined to produce the kind of Ugandans that the country needs to propel its socio-economic growth.”

He added that findings from a recent study conducted by the Board point to measurable progress. “A new study we carried out has shown progress under this new curriculum. The learners research and can construct knowledge; they are creative, innovative and can communicate better,” Obua said.

Despite the progress, he acknowledged existing gaps within schools. “There are inadequate libraries with adequate internet connection to aid their research work,” he noted.

He further observed that “large class sizes make it hard for teachers to attend to learners who need help,” while “the expenses associated with project work as well as inadequate time for learners to do their research” continue to affect implementation.

Obua revealed that stakeholders had proposed possible adjustments to the school calendar. “There is a suggestion to end classes earlier and the possibility of this could be explored,” he said.

However, UNEB raised serious concerns regarding the credibility of continuous assessment scores submitted by some institutions. “The teachers in the study expressed worry that some schools are submitting scores that are not derived from the actual work of the learners in the course of their learning,” Obua disclosed.

He issued a firm warning to errant schools, stating, “The integrity of the scores is something that UNEB takes seriously.” He added that “provisions have been put in place to institute rigorous monitoring and evaluation exercises in schools across the country to ensure that schools are adhering to guidelines set by the Board and that the scores are reliable.”

On the matter of delayed submissions, Obua said, “There is also the issue of late or non-submission of the continuous assessment scores.”

