Mungu Feni Foundation rolls out youth, women skilling drive in West Nile

The initiative, dubbed the Weaving Hope Project, was officially launched in Arua District, drawing district leaders, technical officers, development partners and community representatives.

Mungu Feni Foundation has unveiled a new empowerment programme targeting vulnerable youth and women in West Nile, in a move aimed at expanding access to vocational skills and sustainable income opportunities.

The programme is designed as a holistic intervention built around practical training, advocacy, inclusion, and networking to strengthen economic participation at grassroots level.

Implementation will begin in Anzu Parish, where more than 360 direct beneficiaries are expected to enrol. Women make up the majority of the targeted participants at 70 per cent, while men account for 30 per cent.

Beneficiaries will range in age from 16 to 48 years, with priority given to widows, school dropouts, unemployed youth, orphans, persons with disabilities and other at-risk groups across the region.

Speaking at the launch, foundation founder Benard Feni said the project was informed by consultations carried out in Anju and Nyio parishes under the UNNGOF Change the Game Programme match-funding framework.

He noted that the intervention seeks to tackle both immediate income challenges and structural barriers that lock many young people and women out of economic opportunities.

“We want to see skills translate into dignity and self-reliance for our people,” Feni said, urging residents to embrace the programme.

The 12-month initiative will be rolled out in phases, starting with mobilisation and inception activities, followed by intensive capacity building, civic engagement and advocacy efforts, before transitioning into sustainability and exit strategies to ensure continuity beyond the project cycle.

District leaders pledged support for the programme. Arua District LC V Chairperson Alfred Okuonzi commended the foundation for complementing government efforts in skilling and job creation, promising backing from both political and technical offices.

The project aligns with Uganda’s broader push to strengthen Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) as a pathway to employment and economic transformation.

Ongoing reforms, including the TVET Act 2025 and the development of a national qualifications framework, aim to improve quality assurance, industry linkages and recognition of skills acquired through both formal and informal channels.

Founded in 2021 and based in Arua City, Mungu Feni Foundation is a faith-based indigenous NGO focused on uplifting vulnerable communities through education support, vocational training, health campaigns and youth talent development.

In 2025, it received multiple accolades at the West Nile Quality Brand Awards and was recognised at the East Africa Brand Quality Awards for its contribution to community transformation.