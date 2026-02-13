Singer Geosteady set to bring all feels this Valentine’s Day

He will hold his maiden concert dubbed the Geosteady Blackman Live in Concert, after a break from music, at the Sheraton Hotel Gardens in Kampala.

If comebacks had a nationality, Uganda would be it. We are a nation defined by resilience, where setbacks do not signal the end, but the beginning of a stronger comeback. Geosteady’s journey reflects that enduring spirit of rising above adversity.

George William Kigozi aka Geosteady, has chosen to rise above all the odds life has thrown at him with love as his source of inspiration. As a tribute to his resilience, the Ugandan R&B star is set to deliver the perfect playlist for Valentine’s Day.

With hit songs like Sembera, Viola, and an all-time favourite duet with Lydia Jazmine, Same Way under his belt, Geosteady is set to serenade his fans into romantic bliss.

During his press conference that took place last week, Geosteady’s former partner Prima Ndagire, aka Prima Kardashi was present to share her support, demonstrating that this is indeed a season of nothing but love. The socialite and television presenter appealed to all his fans to make their way to Sheraton Hotel Gardens on Valentine’s day.

“This concert is a celebration of George’s life and come back to the industry. We are celebrating the love that has been showed to him by his fans and well-wishers at his lowest and comeback to music.” She said. “Please buy your ticket or book a table to be part of this momentous celebration,” Prima added.

In September 2025, Geosteady publicly disclosed his struggle and journey to recovery from drug abuse. Throughout this tough experience, he emerged stronger, with a fresh and steadfast spirit. His concert is his love letter to fans, timed perfectly for Valentine’s when hearts crave the raw emotion only, he can deliver.

V&A Sherry Liqueur joins the Geosteady Blackman Concert as a partner, bringing its signature touch to the celebration of love.

According to Rochart Kaweesa, the Brand Manager for V&A, their partnership with Geosteady, aligns perfectly with the brand’s commitment to creating meaningful experiences for their consumers.

“V&A stands for accepting and building one another and that is why partnering with Geosteady was natural for us. I call upon people to come, celebrate love, enjoy good music, and V&A Sherry in its neat or Vangria cocktails.

