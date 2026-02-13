Inside Sheilah Gashumba’s 30th birthday celebrations

Sheilah Gashumba, alias Lil Stunner, has been in the limelight from quite a tender age, and has over the years evolved from being a popular media personality, to building a personal brand, anchored in style, cultural relevance, and making bold steps.

Global luxury tequila brand - Don Julio, has partnered with socialite Sheilah Gashumba to celebrate her 30th birthday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The experience slated for this Sunday - February 15, at the Mediterraneo Restaurant rooftop in Kololo, will be an invite only intimate celebration.

The Lil Stunner, as she is commonly known amongst her peers, has been in the limelight from quite a tender age, and has over the years evolved from being a popular media personality, to building a personal brand, anchored in style, cultural relevance, and making bold steps.

She has navigated both success and challenges, rising through television, radio, digital media, and lifestyle culture, becoming an industry leader in her own right.

Her influence today is rooted in inspiration and resonance, particularly with a generation navigating ambition, public pressure, and reinvention in real time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Come Sunday, Sheila will be all set to toast to the beginning of her tricenarian era, with the finest tequila in hand. She is expected to honor her 30th birthday with friends and family in a grand, yet intimate celebration, at one of Kampala’s premium hangouts.

The guestlist is expected to include some of Uganda’s top socialites and celebrities, while the party sound scope will be led by the South Africa Don Julio influencer, DJ NEL, known for the finest Amapiano, EDM and pop sets.

The DJ line-up will also feature top DJ names like DJ Spinny, DJ Dash, Selector Jay and Edwizzy.

Judie Nandekya, the Senior Brand Manager for Tequila and Rum East Africa, described Gashumba’s 30th birthday celebration as “a milestone worth celebration and honor.”

“Don Julio is known for being the perfect tequila brand for momentous occasions. Sheilah turning 30 is a milestone worth celebrating- the Don Julio way. She has scaled hills and valleys, and grown into an industry leader in her own right. Don Julio 1942- the pinnacle of luxury, will ensure Sheila’s celebration is befitting of the occasion.”

Advertisement

Advertisement