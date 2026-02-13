Hello Mr Right Season 3 to Premiere With New Love Stories

Set to premiere on Sunday, March 15, on Makula Kika TV, Hello Mr Right Season 3 arrives right when conversations around love are at their loudest, offering singles a fresh start and perhaps the courage to try again.

It is the season of love; Valentine’s Day is around the corner; but that’s for those with loved ones. For singles, the search continues, and that’s solely the reason Thursday night was a big deal.

It was the launch of the third season of Hello Mr Right, Uganda’s ultimate dating television show, which promises abolder and more focused edition in their bid to help Ugandansfind love on their own terms.

Season 3 officially kicked off with a launch event on February 12, at Climax Lounge Makindye, giving a sneak peek into what to expect in what promises to be the show’s most compelling chapter yet. From the first episode to the last, Hello Mr Rightleans deeper into authentic connections, real conversations, and the evolving expectations of modern Ugandan dating.

Powered by V&A Uganda’s Favourite Sherry, the launch was hosted by Kori and Young Nyno, who kept the audience engaged, especially with jokes about being single on Valentine’s Day.

V&A is a big part of this year’s Valentine’s Day celebrations, with activations such as Geosteady’s concert tomorrow and exclusive gatherings across the city. During the launch, Rochart Kaweesa, the Brand Manager, gave the Season 2 winners of Hello Mr Right tickets to tomorrow’s concert at the Sheraton Kampala Hotel.

“V&A Uganda’s Favourite Sherry has always stood for shared moments, honest conversations, and connections that feel rewarding,” said Kaweesa. “Hello Mr Right mirrors these values perfectly. Season 3 is about embracing love as it truly is; imperfect, exciting, and worth celebrating, and we are proud to be part of a platform that brings people together in such a meaningful way.”

Speaking about the new season, Klaire Komakech, Director of Business Development at StarTimes Uganda, emphasized the show’s growing cultural relevance.

“Hello Mr Right has grown beyond entertainment to become a cultural conversation around love, vulnerability, and choice. Season 3 reflects where today’s Ugandan singles are; more self-aware, intentional, and ready for real connections. We are excited to continue offering our audiences premium, locally relevant content on our platform, Makula Kika TV,” she said.

The launch featured performances from artists such as Amos Lovinz, Black Sugar, and later vocalist Anknown, whose songs include Radio Call, Tonelabira, Doctor, and Mpeke.

Following the launch, auditions will run from February 20 to 25 at the StarTimes Head Office at Soliz House, where the finest single ladies will be selected to take part in the season’s love journey.

Set to premiere on Sunday, March 15, on Makula Kika TV, Hello Mr Right Season 3 arrives right when conversations around love are at their loudest, offering singles a fresh start and perhaps the courage to try again.