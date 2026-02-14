Tycoon Elly Karuhanga shares old habit that defined his success

Karuhanga is, among others, a founding partner of one of Uganda’s foremost law firms and chair of bodies such as the Uganda Chamber of Mines & Petroleum and the Private Sector Foundation Uganda,

Ugandan lawyer and business figure Elly Karuhanga, recognised as one of the country’s most distinguished legal and corporate personalities, has shared the personal habit he credits for much of his success

Karuhanga, a senior partner at Kampala Associated Advocates and chairman of several major institutions in Uganda’s private sector, revealed in an interview with Fatwes TV, how moments of solitude and reflection helped shape his life and career.

“My secret of success which I can now share is that for a long time, I learnt something very unique: that when you are alone and have a ‘me time’ which most people don't accord themselves with, you will achieve much,” Karuhanga said in the interview.

The 79 year old says his children have often wondered how he managed to build such a remarkable career, including founding a football team, during his time in exile in South Africa, that went on to win a championship.

This early experience of discipline and focus, he said, set the tone for his later achievements.

“You must find time for yourself,” he said. “At least at the end of every week, especially on Sunday, make it your ‘me time’.”

According to Karuhanga, these periods of reflection, planning and honest self-conversation were essential to his ability to set and achieve goals.

Karuhanga described how this habit began in his youth. “When I was in university I sat down and decided that by the time I am 50, I want to have a 20 year old child,” he said.

True to his plan, he married at 29 and had a son at 30, whom he named Eugine, meaning he carries his genes.

“I plan every week; I get a paper and plan for myself, my family, my business and the future as well as my social life,” Karuhanga explained. At the end of each month, he goes back and assesses what he has achieved and what failed.

Even during times he was drinking socially, Karuhanga found ways to turn idle moments into productive ones.

“I would go to a bar and sit in a corner and get a paper and have a conversation with myself. Then I would fold my paper, chat with other people in the bar … and go home knowing that I have started a new chapter,” he recounted.