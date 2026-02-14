Key suspect arrested over murder of UCU Director Pamela Tumusiime

Police have arrested Taewaiko Dak Hussein, a former house help, in Budaka District after finding him with property belonging to murdered UCU Director Pamela Tumusiime, as investigations into her February 11, 2026 killing continue.

The Joint Security Task Team investigating the murder of Pamela Tumusiime, the Director of Student Affairs at Uganda Christian University, has arrested a key suspect.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The suspect, identified as Taewaiko Dak Hussein, was arrested on February 14, 2026 in Budaka District. Police tracked him to his hideout and found him in possession of property belonging to the deceased.

Kampala Metropolitan Police Public Relations Officer Racheal Kawala confirmed the development.

She said the suspect was found with “the deceased’s property, a critical piece of evidence linking him to the murder.” She added that preliminary findings indicate that the suspect was a former house help to the deceased.

Tumusiime, 46, was killed in the early hours of February 11, 2026 at her home in Seeta, Mukono District. Police earlier said she was strangled at around 2:00am.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Her death shocked the university community and the wider public.

Uganda Christian University described her passing as a great loss.

The institution said she had served as Director of Student Affairs and was a member of senior management.

Security agencies later formed a joint task team to handle the case. The arrest now marks a major step in the investigations.

Kawala said investigations are still ongoing and that police will provide more updates as progress is made.

Advertisement

Advertisement