The case Zuena has against Luwi Light [DOCUMENT]

Luwi Light was charged with malicious information and hate speech under the Computer Misuse Act over alleged Facebook posts targeting Zuena Kirema Ssali, wife of musician Moses Ssali, also known as Bebe Cool.

Police charged a 26-year-old businesswoman from Kira Division with malicious information and hate speech over alleged social media posts targeting Zuena Kirema Ssali.

According to a charge sheet dated January 13, 2026 from Kira Road Police Division, Nansubuga Aisha, also known as Luwilight, faces two counts under the Computer Misuse Act, Cap 96.

The charges were sanctioned by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The first count states that she committed “malicious information contrary to section 28 (1) and (2) of the Computer Misuse Act, Cap 96.”

Police allege that in October 2025, at Kiwatule and other places in Kampala District, she used her Facebook account “Luwi Light” to post about Zuena Kirema Ssali, the wife of musician Moses Ssali, also known as Bebe Cool.

The charge sheet quotes the alleged post as saying: “Zuena’s cakes are expensive for nothing and indeed you rather eat faeces than cakes of stupid woman.”

The second count accuses her of “hate speech contrary to section 26 (1) (a) and (2) of the Computer Misuse Act, Cap 96.”

Under this count, police allege that she posted on the same Facebook account: “Another day to remind you bii cake bya Zuena tebiwooma aliddemu b asinga.”

Detective Superintendent of Police Baguma Juliet signed the charge sheet as the officer preferring the charge. A magistrate is yet to endorse the document.

If convicted, the suspect could face penalties under the Computer Misuse Act, which criminalises the use of electronic communication to spread malicious or hateful information.