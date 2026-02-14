Advertisement

Two killed as security guard opens fire inside Fort Portal police station

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 15:40 - 14 February 2026
Paul Mutazindwa, a security guard attached to GT Expert Security Group, reportedly began shooting at around 5pm
The suspect, identified as Paul Mutazindwa, a security guard attached to GT Expert Security Group, reportedly began shooting at around 5pm, sending officers and civilians within the building into panic.
Two people were killed in a shooting incident at the Rwenzori Regional Police offices on Kiboga Road in Fort Portal on Friday evening after a security guard opened fire inside the premises.

The suspect, identified as Paul Mutazindwa, a security guard attached to GT Expert Security Group, reportedly began shooting at around 5pm, sending officers and civilians within the building into panic. During the exchange, Police Constable Duncan Bainomugisha of Fort Portal Police Station was fatally shot.

Deceased: Police Constable Duncan Bainomugisha was killed in the incident

According to Vincent Twesigye, the spokesperson for the Rwenzori Regional Police, the suspect was later gunned down after he refused to surrender his weapon.

“It was at around 5pm when the incident happened. The suspect, Mutazindwa, was gunned down because he refused to surrender after he opened fire. Two people died in this incident, the late PC Duncan Bainomugisha. No one else was hurt. Everyone else who was in the building was rescued,” Twesigye said.

Five police officers who were inside the building at the time of the shooting were safely rescued. Authorities also confirmed that two individuals were arrested in connection with the incident, although their identities and possible involvement have not yet been disclosed.

Investigations are ongoing to establish the motive behind the shooting and the circumstances that led to the tragic loss of life.

