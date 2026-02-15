Mami Debz says she was driven into breast reduction by social media vitriol

In an emotional post, Mami Debz admitted that December was one of her hardest months. For the first time, she said, the comments truly got to her.

Ugandan reality TV star and businesswoman Mami Debz has revealed that relentless social media criticism pushed her to undergo breast reduction surgery, a decision she describes as deeply personal and emotionally taxing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The reality star has been recovering from the operation which she says happened about 8 weeks ago.

She says he made the decision in December last year after she attended a high-profile event in Kampala.

Mami Debz before surgery

Advertisement

Advertisement

Photos from the event quickly circulated online, drawing harsh commentary about her body, particularly her breasts and the outfit she wore.

In an emotional post, Mami Debz admitted that December was one of her hardest months. For the first time, she said, the comments truly got to her.

Mami Debz before surgery

“I was reading comments and for the first time they were actually getting to me because they were right. I had let myself go. I actually hate this country sometimes!” she said.

“People have dragged my boobs….I have grown up loving my boobs but now I am at a point where I just want a peace of mind. I have never hated my boobs, but ever since I started living here, I cannot believe I have actually made a decision to reduce my boobs because of how much hate…it's so much hate.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now more than eight weeks post-surgery, Mami Debz says she is healing well.

Mami Debz after surgery

The procedure was performed in Kampala, and her doctors have since cleared her to travel.