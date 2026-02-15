Banished vendors told to move to out-of-town markets

For those that cannot find space in neighboring municipalities, the KCCA boss urged them to move further out to 10 cities in, including Mbarara, Jinja, Mbale and Gulu, where government-constructed markets have available stalls.

As the deadline for street vendors to vacate downtown Kampala draws closer, Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Executive Director Sharifah Buzeki has urged affected traders to relocate to gazetted markets within and outside the city.

Addressing reporters on Saturday, Buzeki warned that vendors operating on walkways, road reserves and traffic islands are doing so illegally and will face enforcement action if they fail to comply.

“If you are in a walkway, on the roadside, in an island in the road, any other place that is not called a market, just know that you are in a place that is not gazetted and it is illegal and when we find you, we shall remove you,” she warned.

The directive follows last week’s announcement by the Minister for Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs, Minsa Kabanda, banning street vendors, hawkers and other informal operators from conducting business outside designated spaces.

The mass eviction of vendors is set to begin

Kabanda defended the move as necessary to restore order, cleanliness and safety in the city, despite criticism from some supporters who rely on street trade for survival.

Buzeki said KCCA has identified space in 17 markets within the greater Kampala area, including Wandegeya and Busega, and advised traders to relocate there.

Those unable to secure space in public markets have been encouraged to seek opportunities in private markets such as Kalerwe.

She added that KCCA has coordinated with town clerks in neighboring municipalities where hundreds of stalls are available .

For those that cannot find space in neighboring municipalities, the KCCA boss urged them to move further out to 10 cities in, including Mbarara, Jinja, Mbale and Gulu, where government-constructed markets have available stalls.

“When we finally go into enforcement, when we find you trading in an illegal space, your goods will be impounded,” Buzeki cautioned, noting that offenders will be apprehended and arraigned before courts of law.