Fine dining meets Salsa, Opera at stylish Valentine’s celebration

On Valentine’s Day, Don Julio tequila, in partnership with Mediterraneo restaurant in Kololo, turned things up a notch.

If you thought Valentine’s Day was the usual; flowers and “two-tops”, leading global luxury tequila brand - Don Julio, changed that, spicing things up with an exotic experience.

Don Julio teamed up with Mediterraneo to host the ‘Love is in the air’ Dinner experience, which brought together guests that were looking for a transcendent Valentine’s Dinner.

It was an orchestra and opera dinner affair. The performers lineup had Turgut Armete, Zeynep Gunal, and Ugandan Latin Dance sensation - Valentino Kabenge, creating a fusion of fine dining and latin entertainment in one place.

For a Cupid’s Day affair, it was intimate yet grand in its own way, for a lot was going on. The melodious and emotional opera showcase from Zeynep and Turgut had guests swaying their heads, jesting and relating to the unique artistry.

The real highlight though, was the Latin dance session by Valentino, whose Salsa, Bachata, Mambo, Cumbia, and Zouk moves had guests torn between awe and the need to join in. And indeed, some couples took to the stage and danced with their partners, creating a valentines scene to remember.

The cocktail serves and bottle service of 1942, Anejo, and Reposado, emphasized Don Julio’s role as a leading brand in curating unique experiences for its consumers.

“Don Julio is the perfect tequila for celebrations. We’re here to celebrate love, and I’m glad that we have delivered a unique premium romantic experience like no other in Kampala before,” said Judie Nandekya, Senior Brand Manager, Tequila and Rum East Africa.

As the night grew, some guests couldn’t resist to get on their feet, to dance the tango and waltz with their loved ones, each reliving the beautiful experience while viewing Kampala’s skyline, confirming that an awesome time was had.

