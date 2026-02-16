Fans unamused as Ykee Benda seeks Muhoozi cash to redo wedding proposal

Ykee Benda has stirred more controversy online after appearing to ask Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Muhoozi Kainerugaba for money to redo his marriage proposal.

Ykee Benda has stirred more controversy online after appearing to ask Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Muhoozi Kainerugaba for money to redo his marriage proposal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The exchange began when Muhoozi shared a photograph taken in June last year showing Benda down on one knee proposing to his partner, Emilly Nyawira.

In a caption Muhoozi dismissed the act of kneeling to propose as “nonsense” and jokingly suggested that men who did so should be arrested.

“And this Kizungu (European) nonsense of kneeling down to a woman to ask her to marry you…that’s rubbish. We shall start arresting men who do that.” Muhoozi posted

Ykee Benda popped the question

Advertisement

Advertisement

A cheeky reply sparks backlash

Benda responded in a light-hearted tone, implying that for a generous payout he would be willing to stage the proposal again, this time, as he put it, “the right way.”

“My leader @mkainerugaba I am willing to redo this proposal that right way. Just mwana ntekako gwe olinde pictures nga the woman is the one kneeling even”

While some followers interpreted the reply as banter, others were far from amused.

Critics accused the singer of seeking favour and financial gain from powerful figures. One user, Joel Kahima, commented that the exchange was “not funny”, warning that such behaviour would keep him living like an “up-coming artist and begging like Bebe Cool”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Another commenter, identifying as UG Lawyer, questioned why the musician would seek validation from what he termed “oppressors”, arguing that it was ordinary Ugandans who had elevated his career.