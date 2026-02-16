Advertisement

NUP lawyer arrested as Police block legal team access to Bobi Wine home

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 12:12 - 16 February 2026
Police blocked lawyers and other leaders from accessing Bobi Wine's home on Monday morning
The group attempted to visit the residence to consult with detained colleagues but were stopped at a police roadblock.
Police, on Monday morning blocked opposition lawyers and leaders from the National Unity Platform (NUP) from accessing the home of party leader and former presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi in Magere.

One of the lawyers  Eron Kiiza, says the group attempted to visit the residence to consult with detained colleagues but were stopped at a police roadblock.

Among the legal team was Kakuru Tumusiime, an NUP lawyer, who was arrested when the group, which included MPs and senior counsel, insisted on being allowed entry.

Lawyer Nakuru Tumusiime

Kiiza said the police demanded written permission from Police Headquarters before allowing access.

Earlier, he said, the group had contacted the Inspector General of Police Abas Byakagaba for clarity on the matter, who told them that the deployment was followed a chain of command.

“We called the IGP who advised speaking to Nambeshe that the police at Magere follow the chain of command showing police is also being ordered,” He said.

The cramped security posture around Bobi Wine’s Magere home has been in place for weeks.

Uganda Police Force has maintained a heavy deployment of police and military personnel around the residence, citing national security concerns following the January 15, 2026 presidential election.

Police spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke has told journalists that the presence is an “operational posture” to safeguard peace and security, and not a curfew or formal detention of Bobi Wine himself.

The continued siege was challenged by the Uganda Law Society, which earlier in late January called for an immediate withdrawal of police personnel from the Magere residence.

Police were yet to issue a statement on today's development. 

