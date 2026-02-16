Police break silence on rising crime fears in Kampala, Wakiso

Police spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke said the force is aware of growing public concern over rising crime in Kampala and Wakiso and urged residents to use police hotlines as security operations intensify.

Police have said they are aware of concerns raised on social media about the rising crime rate in Kampala and Wakiso.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We acknowledge the growing concern about such incidents. Our operational and intelligence units are notified. They doing their level best to bring those criminals to book in the mentioned crime hotspots and incident areas. We encourage people to reach out police or call its shared hotlines so that criminals are pursued in real time. Together we shall make our streets and neighborhoods safer,” Police Spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke posted on X.

He was responding to Sheilah Tusiime, a news anchor at NBS Television, who questioned whether current police interventions are sufficient.

“Lately, you can hardly scroll through your timeline or go about your daily business without coming across a story of someone who was attacked or went through a frightening crime ordeal, either on a boda boda, in a traffic jam, or elsewhere in town. @igp_ug1, @Mwesigwa_Frank1, @mkituuma Are current interventions sufficient, or is it time for a new approach?” Tusiime wrote.

She tagged the Inspector General of Police Abas Byakagaba, Frank Mwesigwa, the Director of Operations, and Kituuma Rusoke in her post.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In recent weeks, several incidents have been reported online. Thugs have targeted people walking home, shoppers, motorists in traffic, and residents in their homes.

Some victims had just withdrawn money from banks or mobile money agents. The attackers reportedly use pavers, machetes, guns, and other weapons to force victims to surrender their valuables.

In some cases, victims are killed or left with serious injuries.