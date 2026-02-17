PHOTOS: Sheilah Gashumba celebrates 30th birthday in style

'Tequila is a versatile spirit, just like the lady of the moment - Sheila.'

'Tequila is a versatile spirit, just like the lady of the moment - Sheila.'

The Sheilah @30 celebration was an invite only affair, and it drew Kampala’s crème de la crème, including trendsetters, nightlife enthusiasts, and big spenders - all toasting under the stars to the new ‘boss babe.’

Sunday evening was laced with energy and elegance, as Don Julio tequila, the world’s finest luxury tequila, joined socialite Sheilah Gashumba aka Lil Stunner, to celebrate her 30th birthday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The celebration unfolded at the Mediterraneo rooftop, where Sheilah’s friends and family gathered to celebrate the socialite’s ascension to the third floor of life.

Upon arrival, some guests joined the UBL advocacy team for a short trip to Mexico, taking them through expert steps to come up with simple cocktail recipes using their favorite tequila brand.

UBL Reserve Brand Steve Baguma, guided guests through simple at-home recipes that can enable them to make cocktails like Margaritas and Palomas, and why the Don Julio Blanco variant is the best for those.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Tequila is a versatile spirit, just like the lady of the moment - Sheila. It can be used in many different ways. But the reason we use it for cocktails is because it is tequila in its purest form. So the cocktails made using Blanco enable the consumer to taste the tequila in the cocktail,” Baguma explained.

Baguma, however, noted that the other variants - Reposado, Anejo, and 1942, still make very delicious cocktails, but given their aging process, it’s usually harder to pick out the taste of the tequila in the cocktail.

“However all Don Julio products can be enjoyed in their neat form and cocktail, depending on one’s preference,” he added.

As the party continued, the sound Dorime played as guests bought 1942 to add to the celebrations that were already in high gear. Don Julio didn't disappoint with the creative delivery of the bottles to the guests.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When the sun had said its final good byes to the day, Sheila was invited to give a toast to her 30th birthday. As an influencer of the brand’s pinnacle tequila- 1942, Sheila held a flute and made a toast.

“A big shout out to everyone that has taken off time to come and celebrate with me today, thank you so much. Y'all look amazing,” said the Lil Stunner.

“In a special way, I want to thank Don Julio, for not only being a big part of this celebration, but for playing a big role in my career for the past few months- thank you. I hope this can become the norm for the coming years," she added.

Sheila’s toast ended with clinking of glasses with fellow influencers- DJs Dash and Spinny, and the UBL team as guests pushed forward, each trying to get the best position to snap the moment for the gram, while others cheered on - “happy birthday the real boss babe!”

Advertisement

Advertisement

As Sheila cut cake, her guest performer- renowned DJ NEL, also a Don Julio influencer, from South Africa, took to the decks, and immediately shifted the tempo from the smooth and laidback vibes, to a high and energetic scene.

Realistically put, DJ NEL, together with a line-up of Kampala’s biggest DJs, including Selector Jay, Spinny, Dash, City Girl and Anslem, perfectly weaved the soundtrack of the birthday celebration.

Their sets were a fine cocktail in their own right; guests danced to Hip-hop, Afrohouse, Amapiano, Dancehall, EDM, and Garage mixes.

At the heart of the celebrations was Don Julio, making yet another mark of luxury.

“As Don Julio, we’re extremely happy to celebrate our own - Sheilah. She represents our 1942 brand, the pinnacle of luxury in our range, and she has done an amazing job. There was no better way to celebrate her 30th birthday milestone, than ensuring that she enjoys a memorable luxurious experience done the Don Julio way,” said Judie Nandekya, Senior Brand Manager, Tequila and Rum, East Africa.

“Happy birthday Sheilah,” she concluded.