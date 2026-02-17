Museveni orders severance pay for Bamuturaki as Wake takes over as Interim Uganda Airlines boss

In a directive dated 13 February 2026, Museveni directed that Wake should serve as Acting Chief Executive Office until a substantive replacement is appointed by July 2026.

President Yoweri Museveni has ordered the immediate transition of leadership at Uganda Airlines, paving the way for former Ethiopian Airlines boss Girma Wake to take over management in interim capacity

The President’s letter, addressed to the Minister of Works and Transport, Gen. Katumba Wamala, instructs that the current CEO, Ms Jenifer Bamuturaki, be enabled to step aside immediately.

He also ordered the minister to ensure that “whatever emoluments are due to her” be organised by the Board, effectively authorising her severance pay and other dues as she relinquishes office.

Bamuturaki’s exit comes after a turbulent period at Uganda’s national carrier. She was appointed CEO in July 2022, becoming the first substantive holder of the post, but her tenure was marked by persistent financial losses, governance controversies and multiple investigations.

Girma Wake with Minister Balaam Barugahare at State House Entebbe

Parliamentary oversight committees and audit reports highlighted weak governance structures, inflated costs, unapproved staffing frameworks and excessive wage bills, which contributed to continued losses.

Her appointment was reportedly made by presidential directive mid-way through a competitive recruitment process, sparking criticism about procedural lapses and qualifications.

The airline has also faced scrutiny from the Criminal Investigations Directorate and the State House Anti-Corruption Unit over alleged abuse of office, embezzlement and false accounting, with investigators seeking extensive procurement and financial records linked to operations under Bamuturaki’s leadership.

