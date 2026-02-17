Love at every sip - V&A owns Valentine’s

V&A partnered with Geosteady whose music is the soundtrack to the most intimate love moments to host a massive Valentine’s Day concert at the Sheraton Hotel Gardens

V&A partnered with Geosteady whose music is the soundtrack to the most intimate love moments to host a massive Valentine’s Day concert at the Sheraton Hotel Gardens

This Valentine’s season, V&A facilitated the truly special bonds and connections as love in all its forms was celebrated in both intimate and grand ways

Valentine’s is day couples celebrate love, but this year was even more special as the day itself got a partner in V&A, Uganda’s Favourite Sherry.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Just like red roses have traditionally been synonymous with the day, V&A has also found a place in lovers’ hearts as the brand went all out to ensure this year’s celebrations were memorable.

From shoppers accompanying their roses with V&A at florists’ stalls, to finding a place in gift hampers, of course alongside roses and chocolates, to toasts at dinner tables and powering the biggest concert of the day, V&A was literally “yours to share”.

It was the time of “awws” and “ahhs” as people shared love and good vibes at every sip.

V&A partnered with Geosteady whose music is the soundtrack to the most intimate love moments to host a massive Valentine’s Day concert at the Sheraton Hotel Gardens.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Known for sensational love songs such as ‘Sembera’, ‘Soulmate’ and ‘With you’ among others, the combination of his melodious voice and the smooth taste of V&A was recipe for goosebumps.

Many of the people in the audience hadn’t parted with the Shs100,000 entrance fee thanks to V&A, which gifted tickets to lovers who shared the most intimate love stories on social media.

But not everyone was at Sheraton so V&A ensured lovers’ moments were special, wherever chose to celebrate the day.

From entertainment spots like Climax Lounge in Makindye, Afro Bar in Kasangati, Drizzles Lounge in Bunga, Power King in Kasubi to Vox Lounge in Nansana, V&A not only provided the sherry but also entertainment from musicians such as Daxx Vibes, Tracy Melon, plus the all-girl duo Kataleya and Kandle.

It was not just about Kampala as V&A made Valentine’s special for lovers in different parts of the country like Mbarara, where glasses clinked with V&A toasts at a candlelight dinner held Lite Cottages.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The singles were not left out as a partnership between Startimes and V&A is giving them a shot at true love with the third season of the Hello Mr. Right dating reality TV show that was launched during the Valentine’s season.

The show will feature 12 confident, single women bold enough to seek love on national television. Each episode will have three eligible bachelors sharing who they are and what they do, hoping to find the right match to share their flair.

Rochart Kaweesa, the V&A Brand Manager shared why they went all out to celebrate love with their consumers.

“As Uganda’s Favorite Sherry, we believe that love is meant to be celebrated and shared. This Valentine’s we chose to go above and beyond to elevate the experiences of our consumers in their most special moments.”

Advertisement

Advertisement