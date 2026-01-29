Government explains sustained deployment at Bobi Wine’s home

On why security forces continue to surround Bobi Wine’s home, the minister said the government feared what might happen at the home if large numbers of people are allowed to gather there.

The government has defended the continued presence of security forces at the Magere home of National Unity Platform (NUP) leader Bobi Wine, describing it as a "harmless access control deployment”

The Minister of Information and National Guidance, Hon Chris Baryomunsi, this afternoon told parliament that the opposition figure is neither under arrest nor being pursued by the state.

Mr Baryomunsi said there are no charges being preferred against Kyagulanyi and that the state is not looking for him.

“He is a free man. He chose on his own volition to go into hiding. The state is not interested in him otherwise it would pick him from wherever he is because we know,” said the minister.

“We have technology that can trace people. But because we are not interested in him, that is why I said he is free to be in his home.”

Bobi Wine posted an outdoor video in hiding

On why security forces continue to surround Bobi Wine’s home, Baryomunsi said the government feared what might happen at the home if large numbers of people are allowed to gather there.

“There is light deployment at his home not to harass anybody but for Ugandans not to use the home as a public disorder hub,” he said.

“As such, there is some access control because even the head of the home is not there, we wouldn't want a whole crowd swamping the place. It is just access control but harmless.”

Opposition raises alarm over Magere deployment

The explanation followed concerns raised in Parliament by the Leader of the Opposition (LOP), Hon Joel Ssenyonyi, who questioned the legality and intent of the sustained deployment of the army and police at Kyagulanyi’s residence.

Mr Ssenyonyi recalled that following the election, Kyagulanyi’s home was raided, forcing him to flee, despite public assurances from government officials that he was not being pursued.

He further noted that during one of the security operations at Magere, armed personnel broke into the home and assaulted Kyagulanyi’s wife and family members.

The LOP questioned why, if Kyagulanyi had committed any offence, he had not been formally summoned or charged.

“Yesterday, his siblings tried to access his home after the minister said all is well; and police officers said they don't have the authority to allow anybody to access this place. Is it official that Hon Kyagulanyi is under house arrest?” said Ssenyonyi.

Responding to the claims, the State Minister for International Affairs, Gen David Muhoozi, rejected assertions that the Magere residence had been turned into a detention facility.

He stated that the home is not a gazetted prison and that Kyagulanyi himself is not there.