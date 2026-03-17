Woman posing as medical officer abducts 3-day-old baby from health centre

Police say trouble began the next day when an unidentified woman entered the ward while posing as a medical officer

Police say trouble began the next day when an unidentified woman entered the ward while posing as a medical officer

Police in Kassanda are searching for a woman who allegedly posed as a medical officer and abducted a three-day-old baby from Kiganda Health Centre IV after tricking the mother into leaving the ward to buy medicine.

Police in Kassanda are investigating the abduction of a three-day-old baby from Kiganda Health Centre IV after a woman posing as a medical officer allegedly took the child from the postnatal ward.

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The incident happened on March 15, 2026, after the baby had spent two days receiving treatment at the facility.

According to police, the baby belonged to Muhindo Joachim and Nalubowa Ruth, residents of Katosi Cell in Kiganda Town Council, Kassanda district.

The couple had taken their newborn daughter to Kiganda Health Centre IV on March 12, 2026 after she developed complications shortly after birth.

Medical workers admitted the child to the Intensive Care Unit, where she responded well to treatment. Doctors later transferred her to the postnatal ward on March 14, 2026 as she awaited discharge.

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Police say trouble began the next day when an unidentified woman entered the ward while posing as a medical officer.

The suspect reportedly moved around the ward attending to patients and checking their treatment notes, which made patients believe she was part of the medical team.

When she reached the baby’s bed, she picked up the child and looked at her medical notes. She then told the mother that the baby’s condition had suddenly worsened and that urgent medication was required.

The woman gave the mother Shs10,000 and asked her to buy the medicine from a nearby pharmacy.

While the mother was away, the suspect disappeared with the baby.

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The matter was reported to Kiganda police station, and investigations are now under way.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Lameck Kigozi, the police spokesperson for the Wamala region, confirmed the incident and urged the public to remain alert.

“We are investigating a case where an unidentified woman disguised as a medical officer allegedly abducted a three-day-old baby from Kiganda Health Centre IV,” Kigozi said.

He asked members of the public to report any suspicious person found with a newborn baby, especially a woman who was not known to have been pregnant.

Police say anyone with information about the suspect should report to the nearest police station as efforts continue to trace the missing child.

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