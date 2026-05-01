DJ Maphorisa set for Kampala show at Aura anniversary

DJ Maphorisa will headline Aura’s second anniversary on May 2.

DJ Maphorisa will headline Aura’s second anniversary on May 2.

DJ Maphorisa will headline Aura Bar and Lounge’s second anniversary in Kampala on May 2, with a line-up of top DJs and premium nightlife experiences.

He produced ‘One Dance’, one of the biggest songs of the modern chart era. The song stayed at number one for 15 weeks, the longest in the modern era. Its impact may never be matched.

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It played everywhere. On phones, in cars, in salons, and even on radio at 4am. Some listeners tried to pick out Wizkid’s voice in the track.

Now, the man behind the production, not Drake or Wizkid, but DJ Maphorisa, will perform live in Kampala this Saturday.

DJ Maphorisa has also produced hits such as Major Lazer’s ‘Particula’, TylaICU’s ‘Mnike’, Mafikizolo’s ‘Love Portion’, and ‘Abalele’.

He will headline Aura Bar and Lounge’s two-year anniversary celebrations set for Saturday, May 2. As usual, Don Julio tequila will be at the centre of the event.

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Aura is known for luxury nightlife events such as ‘Chop Life Sundays’, ‘One Man One Bottle’, ‘Ignite Fridays’, and the 2025 ‘Old School Brunch’. These events are often hosted by Sheilah Gashumba. The venue is marking two years of service to Kampala’s nightlife scene.

Guests can expect Don Julio in different forms. These include bottle service, cocktails, shots, and more.

DJ Maphorisa will perform alongside top Ugandan DJs. These include DJ Dash, DJ Spinny, Fem DJ, City Girl, Selector Jay, DJ Jose, and Sheilah Gashumba, also known as Lil Stunner.

“Don Julio is proud to celebrate this milestone with Auralounge. This celebration is a reflection of the dedication, consistency, and persistence the Aura team takes to curate premium experiences for their consumers, just like our tequila,” said Judie Nandekya, Senior Brand Manager Tequila and Rum East Africa. “We congratulate Aura for reaching this milestone and we hope to celebrate many more with them.”