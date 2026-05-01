Bebe Cool son, manager hit back at Gravity over Shs 400million debt

Bebe Cool’s camp has rejected Gravity’s Shs 400 million payment claims, saying delays stem from pending campaign funds and urging legal, not public, resolution.

Gravity Omutujju claims Bebe Cool owes him Shs 400 million from campaign performances.

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Bebe Cool’s son says the issue should be handled in court, not on social media.

His manager insists payment delays are due to pending funds from the NRM Secretariat.

A public dispute between musicians Gravity Omutujju and Bebe Cool over nonpayment is picking up pace with either camp trading more accusations.

Gravity accused Bebe Cool of failing to pay him Shs 400 million for performances during NRM election campaigns.

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He first raised the issue during a TikTok live session, where he presented what he said were signed agreements and that Bebe Cool refused to honour the deal.

He later clarified his claims in a televised interview, insisting that he had only been partially paid.

Gravity Omutujju

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“I was meant to be paid Shs 4 million at every rally. In total I was owed Shs 500 million. Of this, he paid me Shs 100 million. Now Shs 400 million is still pending to date,” Gravity said.

He added that he had expected immediate payment after the campaigns but had instead faced what he described as interference in his personal affairs.

“Yet not only has he refused to pay me back, but he’s involving himself in my personal life… he’s telling everyone that I received money from the president,” he said.

Bebe Cool’s camp responds

Bebe Cool’s son, Allan Hendrick, dismissed Gravity’s approach, arguing that contractual disputes should be handled through legal channels rather than social media.

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“I don’t think it is correct to bring up matters pertaining to a contract you signed with a person and put it on social media,” Hendrick said.

Bebe Cool’s son, Allan Hendrick

“You are better off going to courts of law rather than coming here to insult and tarnish someone’s brand.”

He further claimed that the payments in question have not yet been released to Bebe Cool himself.

“We all know that Bebe Cool has not yet received campaign money… You know how government payments go; it takes time,” he said.

Bebe Cool

Manager cites contract terms

Bebe Cool’s manager, Ronnie Mutabazi, also pushed back against Gravity’s claims, saying the singer was aware of the payment terms outlined in their agreement.

“Gravity and all the other artists that are complaining signed agreements which have terms of payments. I don’t know if they read them,” Mutabazi said.

He added that Bebe Cool is not withholding the money but is still awaiting payment from the NRM Secretariat.