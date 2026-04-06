I have spies in Bobi Wine’s camp - Bebe Cool

Bebe Cool said he managed to infiltrate Bobi Wine’s political structures and gather information that weakened the National Unity Platform’s mobilisation efforts.

Musician Bebe Cool has claimed that he planted spies within the camp of his longtime rival, Bobi Wine, and used them to monitor political plans during the 2021 general election period.

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Speaking in a recent interview, Bebe Cool said he managed to infiltrate Bobi Wine’s political structures and gather information that weakened the National Unity Platform’s mobilisation efforts.

He said he had people inside the opposition camp who kept him informed about key moves and strategies.

“I have my people in his camp. When he takes two steps, I know his next eight steps," Bebe Cool said.

“He and any other politicians, the likes of (Erias) Lukwago, every single one of them that has ever relied on ghetto youths, I knew all their plans.”

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Bobi Wine

Claims of paying off ghetto youths

Bebe Cool said his operation started during the 2021 elections, when he allegedly identified Bobi Wine’s agents from the ghetto and paid them to abandon the opposition side.

He claimed Bobi Wine had planned to use ghetto youths, many of whom where involved in crimes such as robbery and murder, to intimidate supporters of the ruling National Resistance Movement so they would stay away from voting.

According to Bebe Cool, he instead invited some of these youths to his home in Kiwatule and paid them to work with him. He said he moved with them around the country as they mobilised support for President Museveni.

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The singer presented this as a deliberate counter-move aimed at frustrating what he described as Bobi Wine’s political tactics in urban areas and ghettos.

Bebe Cool

Frustrated plans within NRM

Bebe Cool, however, said his own efforts did not go as planned. He blamed some figures within the NRM for frustrating the process.

According to him, some jealous and money-driven individuals in the ruling party misled President Museveni into stopping the processions he was holding with the ghetto youths. He said these people argued that the gatherings were attracting large crowds and risking the spread of Covid-19.

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