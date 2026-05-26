Body of Police boss Tom Magambo's son repatriated, burial on Thursday

The family received the remains of Timothy Muganzi Magambo

The family received the remains of Timothy Muganzi Magambo

The family received Timothy’s remains this Tuesday morning, at around 2am at Entebbe International Airport.

The body of Timothy Magambo has been returned to Uganda ahead of burial.

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Minister Balaam Barugahara said the family received the remains at 2am on Tuesday.

Timothy died in a drowning incident on Long Island in New York on May 16, 2026.

The body of Timothy Muganzi Magambo, the son of Criminal Investigations Directorate boss Tom Magambo Rwabudongo, has been returned to Uganda ahead of his burial on Thursday in Masindi.

The family received Timothy’s remains this Tuesday morning, at around 2am at Entebbe International Airport.

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Timothy died on Saturday, May 16, 2026 following a drowning incident near Shelter Island on Long Island in New York.

Reports from US media indicated that Timothy was among seven people swimming from Wades Beach to Shell Beach across a channel when he became separated from the group.

The family received the remains of Timothy Muganzi Magambo

Authorities said he later turned back towards Wades Beach before his friends realised he was missing and alerted police.

He was later found floating face down several hundred yards from where he was last seen.

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Bystanders retrieved him from the water and attempted emergency rescue efforts before he was rushed to South Shore University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead from injuries linked to drowning.

Minister of State for Youth and Children Balaam Barugahara Ateenyi was part of the team that received the body

Balaam Barugahara Ateenyi was part of the team that received the body

The minister revealed that a Holy Mass would be held at 9am at Mbuya Catholic Parish before the body is transported to Kisarabwire village in Masindi Municipality for a vigil on Wednesday at the family home.

Burial will take place on Thursday at 2pm in Kisarabwire, about two kilometres from Masindi Municipality.

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Timothy studied at Pelham Memorial High School, where he played lacrosse and graduated in 2025.