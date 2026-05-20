Son of CID chief Tom Magambo dies in US swimming tragedy

The son of CID Director Tom Magambo Rwabudongo has died after a drowning incident during a swimming outing in Long Island, United States.

Timothy Muganzi Magambo, the son of Assistant Inspector General of Police Tom Magambo Rwabudongo, the Director of Criminal Investigations, has died following a drowning incident in the United States.

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According to reports from Long Island media outlets, Timothy died on Saturday, May 16, 2026 after he went swimming with friends near Shelter Island, located on the eastern side of Long Island in New York.

Police said Timothy was among a group of seven people swimming from Wades Beach to Shell Beach across a channel. During the swim, he became separated from the rest of the group.

Investigators said Timothy later turned back towards Wades Beach. His friends reportedly failed to locate him and alerted authorities after noticing he was missing.

Police later found him floating face down several hundred yards from where he was last seen. Bystanders pulled him back to shore and attempted emergency rescue efforts before calling emergency services.

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Authorities said Timothy was rushed to South Shore University Hospital but later died from injuries linked to drowning.

Timothy previously studied at Pelham Memorial High School, where he played lacrosse before graduating in 2025. Reports also indicated that he was pursuing business studies at the State University of New York at Albany.

Meanwhile, funeral arrangements released by A-Plus Funeral Management on behalf of the Magambo family showed that a requiem mass will take place at Our Lady of Africa in Mbuya on Tuesday, May 26, 2026 starting at 9am.

His body will later be transported to Masindi ahead of an official vigil scheduled for Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at the family home in Kisalabwire, Masindi Municipality.

Burial arrangements indicate Timothy will be laid to rest on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at the family’s ancestral home in Kisalabwire, Masindi Municipality, following a requiem mass at St Jude Catholic Church Parish in Masindi starting at 1pm.

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