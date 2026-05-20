Health Ministry issues Ebola SOPs for gatherings, transport and burials

The Ministry of Health has tightened Ebola prevention rules for public spaces as Uganda responds to the 2026 outbreak.

The Ministry of Health has issued Ebola prevention guidelines for public gatherings, markets, places of worship, public transport and burials as Uganda responds to the 2026 Ebola Virus Disease outbreak.

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The guidelines warn that public spaces can increase the risk of Ebola spread if people ignore hygiene, crowd control and infection prevention measures. The ministry says Ebola spreads through direct contact with blood, body fluids, secretions or contaminated materials from an infected or dead person.

The ministry has advised people with Ebola-like symptoms not to attend public events. These symptoms include sudden fever, weakness, vomiting, diarrhoea, chest pain, unexplained bleeding, yellowing of the eyes and severe headache.

Please see and share SOPs for the ongoing Ebola response… pic.twitter.com/q7PLXg6waY — Dr. Diana Atwine (@DianaAtwine) May 20, 2026

People who develop such symptoms should visit the nearest health facility. The ministry also urges the public to report suspected cases to health workers, Village Health Teams or Community Health Extension Workers.

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Under the new rules, organisers of mass gatherings must notify the Ministry of Health or district health office before events. They must also allow health inspections and risk assessments.

Event organisers must provide handwashing facilities, temperature screening points, waste management facilities, toilets and isolation rooms. Any participant with a temperature above 38 degrees must be isolated for further investigation.

The ministry has also warned religious leaders against touching worshippers during prayers, shaking hands or laying hands on congregants. Places of worship must provide handwashing points, improve ventilation and discourage physical contact.

Markets must provide handwashing facilities, clean toilets, waste disposal points and Ebola prevention messages in English and local languages. Vendors and customers should wash their hands, avoid handshakes and stay away from markets when sick.

Public transport operators have also been directed to improve hygiene at taxi parks, bus parks, ferry points, boat docking sites and train stations. Drivers and conductors should avoid carrying visibly sick passengers and report suspected cases.

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For burials, the ministry says suspected or confirmed Ebola deaths must be handled by trained burial teams. Mourners should not touch, wash, kiss or hug the body. Burial sites must provide handwashing facilities and limit overcrowding.