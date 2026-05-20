Ray G powers the Gulu Neon Raves as dancers sweat it out

The Tusker Lite Neon Raves in Gulu delivered exactly what Northern Uganda had been waiting for

The Tusker Lite Neon Raves in Gulu delivered exactly what Northern Uganda had been waiting for

Held at Password Lounge, the Gulu edition brought together some of the region’s most talented dance crews for a fiercely contested showdown as Tusker Lite continued its nationwide search for Uganda’s best dance crew.

The Tusker Lite Neon Raves in Gulu delivered exactly what Northern Uganda had been waiting for, high-energy dance battles, a packed crowd, unforgettable performances and a headline set from Ray G that turned the night into a full cultural celebration.

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Held at Password Lounge, the Gulu edition brought together some of the region’s most talented dance crews for a fiercely contested showdown as Tusker Lite continued its nationwide search for Uganda’s best dance crew.

After an intense evening of choreography, crowd engagement and creative performances, Impactors Dance Unit (IDU) from Gulu emerged as the regional winners, securing their place at the national finale in Kampala this June.

They were followed by Titan Dance Family from Bweyale as first runners-up, while Kingdom Dancers from Lira claimed the second runners-up spot, completing a top three that reflected the depth of talent across Northern Uganda.

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The competition itself was a showcase of personality and pride. Each crew brought more than dance — they brought identity, storytelling and a sense of representation for their hometowns. From acrobatic flips to amapiano-inspired routines and Afro-fusion performances, the stage became a battleground of rhythm and originality.

For the judges, the final decision was not an easy one.

One of the judges noted, “The standard in Gulu was extremely high because every crew came with something different. What stood out with Impactors Dance Unit was their confidence, their chemistry on stage and how they connected with the audience. They performed like a team that understood both dance and entertainment.”

But if the dance battles brought the competition, Ray G brought the spectacle.

Fresh off successful back-to-back concerts in Mbarara and Kampala, the self-styled “King of the West” arrived in Gulu with the kind of momentum only a major live performer carries. His performance added a headline moment to the Neon Raves, with fans singing along to hits like Omusheshe, Yoya, Weeshe and Amarari, turning Password Lounge into a full concert experience.

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Known for blending Afro-pop with Runyankole heritage sounds, Ray G’s presence gave the Gulu edition a national concert feel, proving once again why he remains one of Uganda’s strongest regional stars with countrywide appeal.

Speaking after the event, the Tusker Lite Brand Manager said, “Gulu gave us exactly what Neon Raves stands for, passion, creativity and unforgettable energy. The dance crews were exceptional, the crowd showed up, and Ray G brought a performance that elevated the entire experience. This is what happens when talent meets the right platform.”

Since its launch earlier this year, Neon Raves has moved through Hoima, Masaka, Mbarara, Arua and now Gulu, with each city bringing its own unique identity to the platform. From Batman-inspired dancers in Hoima to the electric local DJ culture in Arua, the competition has grown into one of Uganda’s most exciting youth culture experiences.

Now, all roads lead to Kampala.

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With their Gulu victory secured, Impactors Dance Unit will head to the national finale in June, where they will face off against the best crews from across the country for the ultimate Neon Raves crown.