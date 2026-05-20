Uganda’s Ghetto Kids to perform at alongside Shakira, Burna Boy at World Cup final

Shakira has confirmed that Uganda’s Triplets Ghetto Kids will perform with her during the FIFA World Cup 2026 final halftime show.

Shakira confirmed she invited Uganda’s Ghetto Kids to perform at the World Cup final.

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The performance will feature during the halftime show for the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.

“Dai Dai,” featuring Shakira and Burna Boy, is the tournament’s official song.

Uganda’s famous dance group, Triplets Ghetto Kids, are set for another global moment after Colombian music star Shakira confirmed that she has invited them to perform with her during the FIFA World Cup 2026 final halftime show.

The confirmation came after the Ghetto Kids shared a screenshot of a message reportedly sent directly by Shakira inviting them to participate in the performance.

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“The Queen @shakira has confirmed. God is Great. See you at the World Cup! This one is for Africa and Uganda!” the group posted on social media.

Shakira later confirmed the invitation in a video message shared online.

“I have been seeing these amazing creations to Dai Dai, the official World Cup song and I am going to need dancers for the show at the final,” Shakira said.

“I want that moment to be special for all of us; I want it to be unforgettable. That is why I have decided to invite as many of you as I can to dance with me at the finals.”

“So I’ve already invited the Ghetto Kids from Uganda, but I really would like to see all of your creations and your videos, so keep sending them.”

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‘Dai Dai’ becomes latest World Cup anthem

“Dai Dai” is the official song for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and features Shakira alongside Nigerian Grammy-winning singer Burna Boy.

The tournament will be hosted jointly by the United States, Mexico and Canada from June 11 to July 19, 2026.

The song marks Shakira’s fourth World Cup project after the success of “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)” at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, which became one of the biggest football songs in history.

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Uganda's Ghetto Kids

Ghetto Kids continue rise to global fame

The Ghetto Kids, founded by Dauda Kavuma in Kampala’s Katwe slums, first gained international attention in 2014 after their dance videos to Eddy Kenzo’s “Sitya Loss” went viral online

Over the years, the group has performed on some of the world’s biggest stages.

They appeared in French Montana and Swae Lee’s global hit “Unforgettable,” and reached the finals of Britain’s Got Talent in 2023 after receiving a Golden Buzzer from judge Bruno Tonioli.

The dancers have become one of Uganda’s biggest cultural exports, using dance to inspire children from disadvantaged communities.

Triplets Ghetto Kids

Uganda celebrates global recognition

The invitation has sparked excitement among Ugandans online, with many praising the group for continuing to represent the country on the international stage.

Many social media users described the moment as another major win for African dance and talent at a global sporting event.