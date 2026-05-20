Uganda accuses WHO of inflating Ebola figures for ‘financial reasons’

Uganda made the accusation after WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned that the Ebola outbreak in eastern Congo and Uganda was spreading rapidly, with more than 500 suspected cases and 130 suspected deaths reported.

WHO warned that Ebola cases in Uganda and DRC had surpassed 500 suspected infections and 130 suspected deaths.

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Uganda dismissed the figures and said only two imported Ebola cases had been recorded in the country.

Alan Kasujja suggested WHO could be amplifying the crisis because of financial problems caused by funding cuts.

The Ugandan government has accused the World Health Organisation (WHO) of exaggerating Ebola figures in Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to attract more funding amid growing financial difficulties at the global health agency.

The disagreement emerged after WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned that the Ebola outbreak in eastern Congo and Uganda was spreading rapidly, with more than 500 suspected cases and 130 suspected deaths reported.

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“I am deeply concerned about the scale and speed of the epidemic,” Tedros said.

“Beyond the confirmed cases, there are more than 500 suspected cases and 130 suspected deaths. These numbers will change as field operations are scaled up including strengthening surveillance, contact tracing and laboratory testing.”

Tedros also warned that cases had been reported in urban centres including Kampala and Goma in eastern DRC and that deaths had been reported among health workers, indicating a healthcare-associated transmission.

Uganda dismisses WHO figures

However, Uganda’s government spokesperson and Media Centre Executive Director Alan Kasujja dismissed fears of a widespread outbreak inside Uganda, insisting the country had only recorded two imported Ebola cases involving Congolese nationals.

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“Right now, no Ugandan has contracted Ebola. There were two cases, both from the DRC who were medical tourists. Unfortunately one died and was sent back to DRC. Another is a patient undergoing treatment.”

Kasujja said all people who interacted with the patients had been identified and isolated.

“We are encouraging you to go about your lives, but we are also saying you should be vigilant and look out for symptoms,” he added.

Kasujja suggests WHO seeking funding

While responding to a question about the contradiction between Uganda’s position and WHO’s warnings, Kasujja suggested the UN health agency could be amplifying the crisis because of financial pressures.

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“Here’s a fact. WHO is struggling financially. Why waste an opportunity?” Kasujja wrote on social media.

Here’s a fact. WHO is struggling financially. Why waste an opportunity? — Alan Kasujja (@kasujja) May 19, 2026

WHO has over the past months been facing major funding cuts following reductions in donor support, especially from the United States.

Reuters recently reported that WHO plans to slash its budget and reduce jobs after losing significant funding linked to the US withdrawal and cuts by member states.

The organisation is reportedly facing a funding gap of nearly $600 million and has proposed cutting its budget for 2026–2027 by more than 20 per cent.

Reports also indicate WHO has frozen recruitment, reduced travel and scaled down some operations because of the financial strain.

Uganda postpones Martyrs’ Day celebrations

Meanwhile, Uganda last week postponed the annual Martyrs’ Day celebrations over concerns about Ebola spreading from eastern Congo.

President Yoweri Museveni said the decision followed consultations with the National Epidemic Response Task Force and religious leaders.

Uganda receives thousands of pilgrims from eastern Congo every year for the June 3 celebrations at Namugongo, one of the largest religious gatherings in Africa.

The government urged pilgrims who had already started travelling to return home as a precautionary measure.

Tourism board assures travellers Uganda is safe

Meanwhile, Uganda Tourism Board Chief Executive Officer Juliana Kagwa has also issued a statement assuring travellers and investors that Uganda remains safe.

The tourism board said Uganda had only registered two isolated imported Ebola cases linked to Congolese nationals and stressed that there was “zero local transmission or community infection” inside the country.

UTB added that hotels, national parks, conference venues and transport services were operating normally.

“Uganda remains safe, open, and welcoming for tourism, business, and investment. Life continues normally,” Kagwa said.