Rolls-Royce called to clear its name in Uganda corruption saga

The British luxury car maker Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has been called upon to defend its brand reputation after Anita Among’s luxury vehicle was seized during Uganda’s widening corruption investigation.

Sarah Bireete appealed to Rolls-Royce to intervene in the Anita Among vehicle saga.

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The luxury vehicle sparked public anger and intensified corruption allegations against Among.

The controversy contributed to growing political pressure that forced Among out of the speakership race.

British luxury car maker Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has been called upon to intervene and clear its name in the ongoing controversy surrounding a Rolls-Royce linked to former Speaker of Parliament Anita Among.

The company was cautioned that its continued silence in the matter, albeit political in nature, could severely tarnish reputation.

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In a lengthy, strongly worded open letter addressed to the company, Ugandan human rights activist and anti-corruption campaigner Sarah Bireete warned that Rolls Royce’s brand reputation was being dragged into Uganda’s widening corruption and political crisis after security agencies confiscated Among’s luxury vehicle during investigations into alleged illicit enrichment and money laundering.

“To the custodians of excellence, dignity, and timeless craftsmanship, I write not merely about a motor car, but about what your name represents across continents: honor, prestige, and the quiet confidence of integrity.” she said

She noted that the confiscation of the luxury vehicle had turned the globally recognised brand into part of a political spectacle in Uganda.

“A Rolls-Royce should never be humiliated in a public square. Nor should the ideals it embodies,” she wrote.

“I appeal to you to intervene; not as a partisan actor, but as a guardian of your brand’s dignity,” Bireete stated.

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The activist added that Africa and Uganda were watching closely to see whether the company would defend the “values” associated with the famous luxury brand.

sarah bireete

Among’s Rolls-Royce sparked national debate

The controversy surrounding Anita Among’s Rolls-Royce began earlier this month when reports first came out that she had acquired a new Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

The vehicle was imported from the United Kingdom and was valued approximately 1 million dollars after taxes.

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Mrs Among described the vehicle as a “birthday gift” and confirmed she had not personally paid for it.

The acquisition triggered public outrage, with many Ugandans questioning how a public official under international sanctions could own such a costly luxury vehicle at a time of economic hardship.

Political pressure intensified after critics linked the vehicle to allegations of corruption and unexplained wealth. The Inspectorate of Government later confirmed investigations into Among over alleged breaches of the Leadership Code Act.

Anita Among's impounded Rolls Royce parked at the Police Headquarters in Naguru

Luxury car became symbol of political downfall

The Rolls-Royce saga soon evolved into a political crisis for Among during the race for Speaker of the 12th Parliament.

Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba and the Patriotic League of Uganda later withdrew support for Among in the speakership contest, backing Defence Minister Jacob Oboth Oboth instead.

Days later, security agencies raided Among’s residences in Kigo, Nakasero and Ntinda before towing away the Rolls-Royce and other luxury vehicles to Naguru Police Headquarters as part of ongoing investigations.

The dramatic seizure of the vehicle drew crowds in Kampala and turned the luxury SUV into one of the most talked-about political symbols in Uganda this year.