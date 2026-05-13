Nambooze defends Speaker Among amid Rolls Royce, Shs 40million dress backlash

Betty Nambooze has come out to defend Speaker Anita Among over extravagance

Betty Nambooze has come out to defend Speaker Anita Among over extravagance

The backlash against Speaker Among intensified when she appeared at President Museveni’s swearing-in ceremony on May 12, 2026, wearing a yellow Oscar de la Renta Flower embroidered designer outfit estimated at Shs 42million

Opposition legislator Betty Nambooze has come out in defense of the Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among, amid growing backlash over her recent acquisition of a Rolls Royce and the extravagant outfit she wore during President Yoweri Museveni’s swearing-in ceremony.

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Nambooze, who represents Mukono Constituency, stated that she was not surprised by Among’s purchase of the luxury car.

She said the speaker is in her right to spend the money she has as she pleases.

The MP also contrasted Mrs Among with other corrupt Ugandan officials who spend their stolen loot secretly.

“When the Speaker buys a Rolls Royce, I am not surprised. What I like most about her is spending her money openly without hiding,” Nambooze said,

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“She has the money…and there are many others who have money to buy a Rolls Royce, they should all go and buy them for us to see.”

“Besides, Shs 3.4billion on Speaker Among is nothing. Her husband too has them money. And some of the people making noise about it have more money than she does, only that she spends hers openly.”

Among’s public image took a hit last week when it emerged that she had acquired a new Rolls-Royce Cullinan 2025 model

Speaker Among’s public image took a hit last week when it emerged that she had acquired a new Rolls-Royce Cullinan 2025 model valued at about £440,000, excluding taxes and importation.

The Rolls-Royce Cullinan is considered one of the world’s most expensive luxury SUVs and is owned by royalty, billionaires, entertainers and sports stars across the world.

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The backlash against Among intensified, yesterday, Tuesday, when she appeared at Museveni’s swearing-in ceremony on May 12, 2026, wearing a yellow Oscar de la Renta Flower embroidered designer outfit.

The dress, priced at $6,490 (approximately UGX 24 million), and a matching embroidered jacket, valued at $4,990 (about UGX 18.5 million), set tongues wagging on social media. The entire outfit, including taxes, was worth roughly UGX 42.5 million.

Among appeared at Museveni’s swearing-in ceremony on May 12, 2026, wearing a yellow Oscar de la Renta Flower embroidered designer outfit.

Later that day, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, chairman of the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU), withdrew his group’s support for Among in the race for Speaker of Parliament, citing concerns over her extravagance.

The PLU had previously endorsed Among alongside Thomas Tayebwa for the positions of Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

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However, Muhoozi’s statement urged PLU members-elect to support candidates presented by President Museveni, marking a significant shift in the party’s stance.