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Kenzo claims viral humiliating photo from Kololo is AI-generated

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 19:30 - 12 May 2026
Nyamutoro and Kenzo in Kololo
Kenzo claims viral photo from Museveni’s swearing-in ceremony is AI-generated.
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Ugandan music sensation Edrisa Musuuza, better known as Eddy Kenzo, has denied claims of a viral photo showing him being removed from a seat at President Yoweri Museveni’s swearing-in ceremony. He has insisted that the image was AI-generated.

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Kenzo posted the photo, which depicted a protocol officer lifting him from his chair as his wife, Minister of State for Minerals Phiona Nyamutoro, tried to intervene.

However, many netizens doubted his claim, with some mocking him in the comments. One user sarcastically replied, “Your entire life has been AI. I still insist you are not Chef Ali’s son. Wafera mzee.” Another added, “You will call it whatever you want until it’s midnight 😂😂🤣🤣.”

Several other comments pointed out that while protocol protocols govern seating arrangements, fame doesn’t grant privilege. “Your celebrity status doesn’t grant special treatment in government protocols. The rigid hierarchy is essential to maintain order and respect for the procedures in place,” one comment stated.

Photographer Eddie Pages also backed Kenzo, agreeing that the photo appeared to be AI-generated. However, several attendees of the event, including government-owned Vision Group entities like New Vision and Bukedde TV, confirmed the incident had indeed taken place.

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The situation has sparked debate online, with many expressing concerns about the way the protocol officer handled the situation. Allan Ssempebwa, a communications officer at the Ministry of Works and Transport, said, “Kitalo! You don’t do this… lifting the guy off a chair… he’s a presidential advisor, a celebrated icon… that guy in yellow could have used other methods… protocol notwithstanding, at least for the optics!”

Social commentator Frank Ntambi also weighed in: “Omusajja bambi yayiwawo omubiri gwona… don’t embarrass him because of just a mere seat. Yes, we know that at events like presidential swearing-ins, seating arrangements are controlled by protocol, but this is a son of omulwanyi.”

Others suggested that Nyamutoro, who is familiar with protocol, should have briefed her husband beforehand to avoid such confusion, as the seats may not have accounted for excess guests.

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