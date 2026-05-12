Own the Floor Dance Camp 2026 to take over Kampala this May

Created by celebrated Ugandan dancer DanceMamweeta, the camp promises to bring together dancers, creatives, performers, and lovers of urban culture for two days of movement, collaboration, music, and self-expression.

Kampala’s dance and creative scene is set for a high-energy experience as the Own The Floor Dance Camp 2026 takes over the city this May.

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Created by celebrated Ugandan dancer DanceMamweeta, the camp promises to bring together dancers, creatives, performers, and lovers of urban culture for two days of movement, collaboration, music, and self-expression.

Set to take place on 15th and 16th May 2026 at Motiv Uganda on Old Port Bell Road, the event will run from 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM each day, offering a packed schedule of activities and performances.

Far more than just a dance event, Own The Floor aims to empower young people, providing them with a platform to build confidence, creativity, and a sense of community.

Dance Mamweeta

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The camp celebrates a mix of African and urban dance styles, creating a vibrant space for dancers to train, collaborate, vibe, and showcase their talent. The event promises to be a creative movement, where participants can engage in high-energy sessions designed to inspire and push the boundaries of performance culture.

This year’s edition features an exciting lineup of talent including Treee, Emma Kendrick, Bgirl Joan, Bobby Beats, Fleekers UG, Cohen Mayani, Miss Tee, Syrosoff, Afro Prince, Abaddie_Gyal, DanceMamweeta, Uncle Walter Levy, Hama_D3M, and many more. These performers and choreographers are making waves in Uganda’s dance and urban entertainment scene.

Dance Mamweeta

With dance culture continuing to dominate entertainment, TikTok trends, music videos, and nightlife across the world, the Own The Floor Dance Camp arrives at the perfect time to showcase Uganda’s next generation of creatives and performers.

The camp’s organizers highlight the importance of giving dancers a chance to own their moment, connect with like-minded creatives, and sharpen their craft. This is a celebration of movement and creativity without limits.

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Tickets for the event are available now, with one-day passes priced at UGX 20,000 and full two-day experience passes going for UGX 40,000.