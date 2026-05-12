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Kenzo removed from seat next to wife at Museveni swearing-in ceremony

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 17:27 - 12 May 2026
Nyamutoro, Kenzo and Protocol Officer
Eddy Kenzo was publicly humiliated at President Museveni’s swearing-in when he was removed from a seat next to his wife, sparking debate over protocol handling.
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Singer and Senior Presidential Adviser on Creativity, Eddy Kenzo, faced public embarrassment today when he was removed from a seat next to his wife, Minister of State for Minerals, Phiona Nyamutoro, during President Yoweri Museveni’s swearing-in ceremony at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds.

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In photos shared on social media, a protocol official is seen lifting Kenzo from his chair as his wife attempts to intervene. The incident has sparked debate online, with many commenting that the protocol officer should have handled the situation differently to avoid humiliating Kenzo.

Allan Ssempebwa, a communications officer at the Ministry of Works and Transport, commented, “Kitalo! You don’t do this… lifting the guy off a chair… he’s a presidential advisor, a celebrated icon… that guy in yellow could have used other methods… protocol notwithstanding, at least for the optics!”

Frank Ntambi, a social commentator, also weighed in: “Omusajja bambi yayiwawo omubiri gwona… don’t embarrass him because of just a mere seat. Yes, we know that at events like presidential swearing-ins, seating arrangements are controlled by protocol, but this is a son of omulwanyi.”

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Others noted that Nyamutoro, who is familiar with protocol, should have briefed her husband in advance to avoid such confusion, as the seats may not have accounted for excess guests.

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