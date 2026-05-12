The Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba at Kololo Independence Grounds. Image credit: Uganda Media Centre

The Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba at Kololo Independence Grounds. Image credit: Uganda Media Centre

VIDEO: The moment Gen Kainerugaba, Among shook hands at Museveni swearing-in

Gen Kainerugaba and Speaker Among shared a respectful moment during Museveni's swearing-in, while political attention now turns to the cabinet and speakership race.

Gen Kainerugaba and Speaker Among exchanged a cordial handshake after previous tensions.

Gen Kainerugaba handed over the instruments of power to President Museveni for his fifth term.

Political focus shifts to the president's cabinet and the race for the speakership.

Gen Kainerugaba's PLU is fielding a candidate for Speaker, dismissing Mao's candidacy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Chief of Defence Forces, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, today shook hands with Speaker of Parliament Anita Among, days after subtly taking aim at her and Parliament.

In a video shared on social media, the two are seen smiling during the greeting and bowing to each other as a sign of respect.

The video was captured during the swearing-in of President Yoweri Museveni today at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds.

It was Gen Kainerugaba who handed the instruments of power to President Museveni, who will serve for five terms, leading until 2031.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On the sidelines … pic.twitter.com/mkU7Kt7hsr — Nelson Bwire kapo (@NellyKapo) May 12, 2026

In the coming days, major political events are set to unfold, with the focus being on the president's cabinet appointments and the race for the speakership.

Gen Kainerugaba, who is also the chairman of the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU), recently said the group is preparing to field a candidate for Speaker of Parliament.

He posted: "We have another candidate... call him/her the PLU candidate."

PLU Secretary General Daudi Kabanda responded: "The PLU candidates for speakership shall win massively." According to Kabanda, PLU has 302 MPs affiliated with it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The CDF hands over tools of command to the Commander in Chief 🫡🫡🫡. pic.twitter.com/3euHnszH9j — Nelson Bwire kapo (@NellyKapo) May 12, 2026

After the league's leader criticised the current Parliament for corruption, many expected PLU to endorse Norbert Mao, as some league members had publicly supported him.

However, Gen Kainerugaba dismissed the possibility, stating: "My big brother Mao is DP. It’s impossible that NRM and PLU will vote for him. Muraregye," he posted on X.

He had also recently urged Mao to withdraw from the race, suggesting that he could be offered a better position.

Some observers believe Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa could enter the race for Speaker. Tayebwa has attended several PLU events and recently represented the CDF during the MK Birthday Charity Run at Kololo Independence Grounds on April 26, 2026.

Advertisement

Advertisement