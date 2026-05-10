Gen Kainerugaba speaks on Rolls Royce, PLU eyes speakership race

Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba said PLU will front a candidate for Speaker while distancing himself from the luxury linked to Anita Among’s Rolls Royce controversy.

Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba said he has never sat in a Rolls Royce.

His remarks followed criticism over Anita Among’s reported Rolls Royce purchase.

PLU says it will front a candidate in the Speaker of Parliament race.

Gen Kainerugaba ruled out PLU support for Norbert Mao.

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The Chief of Defence Forces, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has said he has never been in a Rolls Royce.

“I have been Mzee’s son for 52 years but I have never sat in a Rolls Royce ever. I don’t think Mzee has sat in one either,” the CDF, who is also the Senior Presidential Advisor on Special Operations, posted on X.

I have been Mzee's son for 52 years but I have never sat in a rolls royce ever. I don't think Mzee has sat in one either. — Muhoozi Kainerugaba (@mkainerugaba) May 10, 2026

His comments come amid public criticism directed at Speaker of Parliament Anita Among following her recent purchase of the luxury vehicle. Reports indicate that the Rolls Royce cost more than Shs2 billion.

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Meanwhile, Gen Kainerugaba, who is also chairman of the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU), said the group is preparing to field a candidate in the race for Speaker of Parliament.

He posted: “We have another candidate...call him/her the PLU candidate.”

PLU Secretary General Daudi Kabanda responded: “The PLU Candidates for Speakership shall win massively.”

MP Daudi Kabanda

Gen Kainerugaba had earlier stated that Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) and PLU-leaning Members of Parliament (MPs) would support the candidate endorsed by the president for the position of Speaker.

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“In the battle for Speaker of Parliament, all PLU MPs and PLU-leaning MPs will vote for whoever the President and Commander-in-Chief endorses. We shall support Mzee’s position,” Gen Kainerugaba posted on X.

PLU Secretary General Daudi Kabanda echoed the statement, saying: “We shall follow Mzee’s guidance as you have stated, Sir. PLU has 302 MPs. They all follow your command.”

President Museveni and Gen Kainerugaba

Many had expected PLU to endorse Norbert Mao because some league members had publicly backed him. However, Gen Kainerugaba dismissed the possibility.

“My big brother Mao is DP. It’s impossible that NRM and PLU will vote for him. Muraregye,” he posted on X.

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He had also recently urged Mao to withdraw from the race, suggesting that he could instead be offered a better position.

Nobert Mao

Some observers believe Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa could enter the race for Speaker. Tayebwa has attended several PLU events and recently represented the CDF during the MK Birthday Charity Run at Kololo Independence Grounds on April 26, 2026.