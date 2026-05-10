Gen Kainerugaba on who PLU MPs will vote for speakership

Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba has stated that PLU MPs will vote for the Speaker candidate endorsed by the president.

The Chief of Defence Forces, Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has stated that Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) and PLU-leaning Members of Parliament (MPs) will support the candidate endorsed by the president for the role of Speaker.

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“In the battle for Speaker of Parliament, all PLU MPs and PLU-leaning MPs will vote for whoever the President and Commander-in-Chief endorses. We shall support Mzee’s position,” Gen. Kainerugaba posted on X.

PLU Secretary General, Daudi Kabanda, echoed the statement, saying, “We shall follow Mzee’s guidance as you have stated, Sir. PLU has 302 MPs. They all follow your command.”

Earlier, the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) instructed its affiliated MPs-elect to support Speaker Anita Annet Among and her deputy Thomas Tayebwa in the race to lead the 12th Parliament.

In a letter dated March 11, 2026, Kabanda congratulated the MPs-elect and urged them to back the candidates endorsed by the National Resistance Movement (NRM) Central Executive Committee.

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“In the spirit of ‘Tuko Pamoja’, the Chairman of the Patriotic League of Uganda, Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has guided that all PLU-leaning Honourable Members-Elect should support the candidates endorsed by the NRM Central Executive Committee,” Kabanda wrote.

He added that the group supports “Rt. Hon. Anita Annet Among and Rt. Hon. Thomas Tayebwa for the positions of Speaker and Deputy Speaker respectively.”

Among, who has served as Speaker since March 2022, is widely seen as the frontrunner for the position in the 12th Parliament.

Democratic Party president and Justice Minister Norbert Mao has also declared his interest in the position, stating the next Parliament must address weaknesses and restore public trust in the legislature.