Six perish in Ssembabule accident en-route to wedding

The vehicle, which was reportedly transporting passengers to a wedding ceremony in Nakasongola, lost control due to suspected speeding, causing the vehicle to overturn multiple times

At least six people have tragically lost their lives and three others sustained injuries following a fatal road accident that occurred early this morning along the Maddu–Ssembabule Road in Gomba District.

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The accident, took place at around 5:00 AM on May 9, 2026, according to policeIt involved a Toyota Hiace taxi with registration number UA 788DJ.

The vehicle, which was reportedly transporting passengers to a wedding ceremony in Nakasongola, lost control due to suspected speeding, causing the vehicle to overturn multiple times.

Michael Kananura

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Michael Kananura, the spokesperson for the Traffic Police, four individuals died instantly at the scene, while two others later succumbed to their injuries at the hospital.

Three more passengers are receiving medical attention for their injuries, though their conditions remain unspecified.

The incident was attributed to speeding, which remains one of the leading causes of fatal road crashes in Uganda.