Advertisement

Six perish in Ssembabule accident en-route to wedding

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 17:33 - 09 May 2026
The accident scene
The vehicle, which was reportedly transporting passengers to a wedding ceremony in Nakasongola, lost control due to suspected speeding, causing the vehicle to overturn multiple times
Advertisement

At least six people have tragically lost their lives and three others sustained injuries following a fatal road accident that occurred early this morning along the Maddu–Ssembabule Road in Gomba District.

Advertisement

The accident, took place at around 5:00 AM on May 9, 2026, according to policeIt involved a Toyota Hiace taxi with registration number UA 788DJ. 

The vehicle, which was reportedly transporting passengers to a wedding ceremony in Nakasongola, lost control due to suspected speeding, causing the vehicle to overturn multiple times.

Michael Kananura
Advertisement

Michael Kananura, the spokesperson for the Traffic Police, four individuals died instantly at the scene, while two others later succumbed to their injuries at the hospital. 

Three more passengers are receiving medical attention for their injuries, though their conditions remain unspecified.

The incident was attributed to speeding, which remains one of the leading causes of fatal road crashes in Uganda. 

Kananura urged all motorists to adhere to speed limits and prioritize road safety, especially when driving long distances.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update me
Advertisement
More from Pulse Uganda
Six perish in Ssembabule accident en-route to wedding
News
09.05.2026
Six perish in Ssembabule accident en-route to wedding
Jubilee insurance honours, incentivises agents as industry pillars
Business
09.05.2026
Jubilee insurance honours, incentivises agents as industry pillars
Jane Okot p’Bitek Langoya releases excellent poetry book
News
09.05.2026
Jane Okot p’Bitek Langoya releases excellent poetry book
Gen Kainerugaba assigns Patriotic Officer numbers to Tamale Mirundi, Pastor Bugingo
News
09.05.2026
Gen Kainerugaba assigns Patriotic Officer numbers to Tamale Mirundi, Pastor Bugingo
13 eye Kalangala Woman MP seat: Here is the by-election programme
News
09.05.2026
13 eye Kalangala Woman MP seat: Here is the by-election programme
Man claiming to be God shot, arrested after attacking police station
News
09.05.2026
Man claiming to be God shot, arrested after attacking police station