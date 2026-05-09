Gen Kainerugaba assigns Patriotic Officer numbers to Tamale Mirundi, Pastor Bugingo

The Patriotic League of Uganda has assigned Patriotic Officer numbers to Tamale Mirundi, Pastor Bugingo, and other prominent figures, recognising their contributions to the country’s development.

The Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) has recently assigned Patriotic Officer Number 42 (PO 042) to the late Tamale Mirundi, the former spokesperson for the Buganda region.

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This assignment, made by PLU Chairman Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, was part of a larger group of appointments to recognise the contributions of various prominent figures.

The PLU General Secretary, Daudi Kabanda, confirmed that several other individuals were also granted Patriotic Officer numbers, including Pastor Aloysius Bugingo, who received PO 043.

In addition to Pastor Bugingo, the latest list includes State Minister for Sports Peter Ogwang (PO 041), Members of Parliament Juliet Kinyamatama (PO 044) and Twaha Kagabo (PO 045), Mrs Jennifer Kayera (PO 046), Mr Kabanda Henry (Kabandana) (PO 047), Mr Rodgers Bulegeya (PO 048), Mr Paul Wanyoto (PO 049), and Ms Molly Mukidi (PO 050).

Several members from international chapters were also recognised, including Mr Steven Rutasharara (PO 051), Mrs Hazel Bamwanga (Canada Chapter) (PO 052), Mr Ismail Wandera (UK/Ireland Chapter) (PO 053), Mr Coach Gad Etetu (USA Chapter) (PO 054), and Mr Opio Ronald (Türkiye Chapter) (PO 055).

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This latest assignment of PO numbers follows an earlier announcements, which recognised a series of prominent individuals for their contributions.

Notable figures in the April list included Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba (PO 001), who was the first to be assigned a number, followed by Andrew Mwenda (PO 002), Michael Nuwagira (Toyota) (PO 003), and other influential individuals.

Among the names from the April batch were also the late Cedric Babu (PO 009), Frank Gashumba (PO 010), and several members of Parliament and key political figures, with the most recent additions reflecting the continued recognition of individuals who have made notable contributions to the development and patriotism of Uganda.