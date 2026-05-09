Date for end of term, transition for local government councils announced

Minister Raphael Magyezi has announced the end of the current local government councils’ term and the beginning of the new term, urging a smooth transition process and praising the outgoing leaders’ contributions.

The current term of local government councils will end on May 12, 2026.

New councils will assume office between May 13 and May 29, 2026.

Outgoing chairpersons must prepare hand-over reports and transfer assets by the deadline.

Minister Magyezi commended outgoing leaders for their contributions to Uganda’s development.

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The Ministry of Local Government has announced that the current term of local government councils will end on May 12, 2026.

Following this, newly elected councils will assume office between May 13 and May 29, 2026.

The announcement, made by Minister Raphael Magyezi on April 13, 2026, urges outgoing chairpersons to prepare comprehensive hand-over reports and transfer government assets to the Chief Administrative Officers or Town Clerks by the given date.

In his statement, Minister Magyezi also expressed gratitude to outgoing local government leaders for their tireless efforts in advancing the NRM government’s goals.

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He commended the work of District Chairpersons, City Mayors, and Municipal Mayors for contributing to the country’s socio-economic development.

The Ministry has instructed Chief Administrative Officers and Town Clerks to ensure a smooth transition process, adhering to the provisions of the Local Governments Act.

The Ministry further directed them to guide lower local government councils on the hand-over procedure to ensure compliance.