Gen Muhoozi warns soldiers against parade mistakes, fainting ahead of swearing-in ceremony

Chief of Defence Forces, Muhoozi Kainerugaba supervised the final preparations for the presidential inauguration ceremony

Chief of Defence Forces, Muhoozi Kainerugaba supervised the final preparations for the presidential inauguration ceremony

The CDF warned soldiers against music breaks, missteps and fainting, referencing the incident at a military parade in Kabale district in February

Gen Muhoozi supervised the final parade preparations for the inauguration ceremony.

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He addressed mistakes, including interruptions in music during inspections.

He urged soldiers to be disciplined, with sharp turnout and impeccable drills.

Gen Muhoozi warned against fainting, citing past incidents at Tarehe Sita.

Members of the armed forces, who will make next week’s parade show at President Yoweri Museveni's inauguration ceremony, have been called to put on a flawless performance and avoid embarrassing mishaps.

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The warning was sounded on Friday by General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the Chief of Defence Forces, who was supervising the final preparations for the big day.

The parade, which will take place next Tuesday, is set to showcase the skills and equipment of the armed forces, including the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF), Uganda Police, and Uganda Prison Services.

Thousands are expected to attend, with a fighter jet flyby planned as part of the spectacle.

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Chief of Defence Forces, Muhoozi Kainerugaba supervised the final preparations for the presidential inauguration ceremony

Speaking during the final rehearsals at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds in Kampala, Gen Muhoozi called for perfection in every aspect of the event.

He cited the soldiers' conduct at past parades and noted a few issues, such as the interruption of music during the president's inspection.

“I noticed in the past that the parade stopped playing music when the president was inspecting. The music should be continuous once the inspection is ongoing. There shouldn't be any breaks, until he finishes the inspections and returns to the tents,” he said.

UPDF soldiers during parade rehearsals

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Muhoozi also gave out a list of his favorite band songs that he said must be played on the inauguration day

The CDF further warned against any incidents of fainting, referencing the incident at a military parade in Kabale district in February

“Let us not have cases of people collapsing like I saw in Kabale during Tarehe Sita. One or two people were not strong enough. Let us not have that on Tuesday.” he said.

"Excellence is achieved through teamwork and attention to detail. The people who will witness the ceremony must see a force that is confident, organized and proud to serve its nation. Remember that you are the ambassadors of patriotism and national unity,” he added.

In his remarks, Gen Muhoozi commended the soldiers for their discipline, dedication, and professionalism so far.

Uganda Prisons officers on parade

He reminded them that the parade is not just an event; it is a symbol of the nation’s strength, unity, and pride. He urged the forces to give their best on Tuesday, ensuring their turnout is sharp, their uniforms immaculate, and their drills flawless.

Gen Muhoozi concluded by reinforcing that the military’s performance at the swearing-in parade will reflect the pride, confidence, and organisation of Uganda’s armed forces, who are ambassadors of patriotism and national unity.