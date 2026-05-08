Inside Education Ministry's proposal to overhaul government sponsorship system

The Ministry of Education plans a major reform in the distribution of university sponsorship slots, shifting focus from national merit to the district quota system to benefit rural students.

The Ministry of Education proposes a reform that shifts university sponsorship slots from national merit to a district quota system.

The reform aims to increase opportunities for students from rural and disadvantaged areas.

Larger districts like Kampala will receive more university sponsorship slots, while smaller districts will receive fewer.

The Cabinet will decide on the final distribution of the slots, which could significantly impact future university admissions.

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The Ministry of Education is planning a significant overhaul of how government university sponsorship slots are distributed in Uganda, which could drastically alter the admissions landscape for public universities like Makerere and Kyambogo.

The proposed changes aim to redirect a large portion of university sponsorships from the national merit system to the district quota system, which will benefit students from rural and disadvantaged areas.

Currently, 75% of government sponsorship slots are awarded based on national merit, with only 25% allocated to the district quota system.

The proposed reform would flip this distribution, giving 75% of the slots to the district quota system, which would include allocations for special needs students and those with exceptional talents.

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This shift aims to ensure that students from smaller, less affluent districts, rather than just those from wealthy Kampala schools, benefit from government-funded higher education.

Dr. Dennis Mugimba, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Education, confirmed the plans while speaking to a local news outlet and explained that the goal is to ensure fairness in the admissions process.

Larger districts like Kampala and Wakiso will receive more slots under the new system, while smaller districts like Luuka and Mitooma will receive fewer slots. The ministry believes this adjustment will help reduce the unequal access to government-sponsored education, which has predominantly favoured children from wealthy families attending expensive private schools.

The proposed changes have garnered support from several academics, including Prof. Eriabu Lugujjo, who believes the reform will benefit students from rural areas who have historically been excluded from government sponsorship.

Former Makerere University Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ddumba Ssentamu, also endorsed the move, pointing out that university education in Uganda should be accessible to all, regardless of socio-economic status.

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The reform is expected to have major consequences: it will increase opportunities for students in rural areas, reduce the number of spots for students from prestigious urban schools, and prevent students from manipulating the system by sitting exams in districts outside their own.

The final decision on how the slots will be distributed will be made by the Cabinet, which is expected to guide the Ministry of Education on the next steps.