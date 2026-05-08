VIDEO: Uganda’s embassy in Nigeria descends into chaos as diplomats clash

Uganda’s High Commission in Abuja, Nigeria erupted in chaos this morning, as heated exchanges broke out between diplomats and staff. Image credit: Daily Monitor.

Uganda’s High Commission in Abuja, Nigeria erupted in chaos this morning, as heated exchanges broke out between diplomats and staff. Image credit: Daily Monitor.

Uganda’s High Commission in Abuja is embroiled in chaos, with staff protests, internal conflicts, and stalled embassy projects amid unresolved leadership issues.

Uganda’s High Commission in Abuja descended into chaos, with staff protesting unpaid salaries and a confrontation with the police.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been criticised for failing to address internal conflicts and staff grievances.

The Mission has faced ongoing issues since Ambassador Ocheger’s recall in November 2024, and Ambassador Odida's temporary appointment has not resolved the tensions.

The chancery building's construction remains stalled at 90% completion, and several embassy activities have been delayed.

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Uganda’s High Commission in Abuja, Nigeria erupted in chaos this morning, as heated exchanges broke out between diplomats and staff, prompting the intervention of local police officers.

Videos and images shared by Daily Monitor show the unrest, with one Nigerian staff member loudly confronting the Mission’s Accounting Officer, Eriya Tusubira, accusing him of improper promotion and questioning his ambassadorial role.

Tusubira responded by stating he had called the police due to concerns over potential violence.

The confrontation escalated as the female staff member questioned Tusubira’s authority, repeatedly asking when he had become an ambassador. Meanwhile, a senior police officer attempted to intervene and calm the situation.

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Sources told Daily Monitor that the local staff had staged a protest due to months of unpaid salaries, despite funds being available. The staff became further frustrated when they discovered that police had been called without the knowledge of Acting Ambassador Phillip Odida.

In the video, Tusubira defended his actions by claiming he called the police over threats of violence, but the female staff member accused him of being the one making threats.

WATCH: Police called to Uganda's embassy in Abuja as diplomats fight



READ DETAILS:👉https://t.co/XCYgcdySbX#MonitorUpdates

VIDEO:👇 pic.twitter.com/kd688qsMnf — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) May 8, 2026

This diplomatic crisis follows a troubled period for the High Commission, which was previously led by Ambassador Nelson Ocheger. Ocheger, alongside three other diplomats, was recalled to Kampala in November 2024 for investigations into corruption and money laundering linked to the construction of the Chancery building.

While the allegations were cleared, Ambassador Ocheger chose not to return to his role, citing his unwillingness to work with corrupt individuals.

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Ambassador Odida, who had retired from his role as Deputy Ambassador in New York, was appointed on a contract basis to oversee the Abuja Mission. However, the mission continues to face internal conflicts, with Ambassador Odida reportedly unable to exert full authority due to his temporary status.

Tensions have persisted, particularly with Tusubira, who was reassigned from Bujumbura to Abuja and is perceived to wield significant power within the Mission.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been criticised for its inaction, as staff morale continues to deteriorate. Last year, a Nigerian real estate company petitioned Uganda’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs over Tusubira’s refusal to settle rent arrears of Shs20.9 million (Naira 9 million).

Further, in December 2025, Tusubira questioned Ambassador Odida’s authority, claiming that Odida was only assigned as Deputy High Commissioner.

In response, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Vincent Bagiire, reminded Tusubira of his position and rank, advising him to adhere to the standing orders.

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