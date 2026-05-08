Three arrested over fake Natasha Karugire social media accounts

Police in Busoga East have arrested three men accused of using fake TikTok accounts to impersonate Natasha Karugire and Hamis Kiggundu in an alleged extortion scheme.

Police arrested three suspects linked to fake social media accounts impersonating Natasha Karugire and Hamis Kiggundu.

The arrests followed a complaint filed at Kiwatule police station on May 5, 2026.

Investigators recovered smartphones and other items during the operation in Iganga district.

Police accuse the suspects of extortion, impersonation and spreading harmful content online.

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Police in Busoga East have arrested three men accused of running fake social media accounts impersonating Natasha Karugire and Kampala businessman Hamis Kiggundu in an alleged online fraud and extortion scheme.

The suspects are Hassan Mugoya, 27, Ashiraf Kyakatuka, 22, and Asuman Isanga, 20. Police arrested them on Wednesday night during an operation at Nampirika ‘A’ village in Nakalama sub-county, Iganga district.

According to police, the operation followed a complaint filed by Kiggundu at Kiwatule police station on May 5, 2026. He alleged that unknown people had created fake social media accounts using his identity.

Investigators from Kiwatule police later worked with officers in Iganga and used GPS tracking technology to trace the suspects.

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Busoga East police spokesperson Michael Kasadha confirmed the arrests and said the suspects are being held at Iganga Central police station.

Kasadha said the suspects allegedly used the fake accounts to extort money from members of the public. He added that the accounts also spread blackmail and defamatory content targeting the people being impersonated.

Police said officers recovered three smartphones and other items believed to be important to the investigation during a search at the suspects’ residence.

Preliminary findings show that Mugoya allegedly operated two TikTok accounts under the names “Natasha Karugire” and “The first daughter Natasha mus.”

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Police also allege that Kyakatuka used a Samsung phone to manage four TikTok accounts, including “janet.kataha.muse5,” “natashakar7,” “first.daughter767,” and “ssenga.naisanga.04.”

Investigators further claim that Isanga used a Samsung S10 handset to operate a TikTok account under the name “NATASHA.K MUSEVENI SOUL.”