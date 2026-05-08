DJ Kace to headline A Night in Mexico Season 2 at Nomad tonight

: A Night in Mexico Season 2 at Nomad, featuring DJ Kace and Don Julio, promises a high-energy Mexican-themed experience tonight in Kansanga.

Nomad Bar and Lounge hosts A Night in Mexico Season 2 tonight, May 8th.

The event is curated in partnership with Don Julio, offering a full Mexican-inspired experience.

Kenya’s DJ Kace will headline, bringing his energy from Nairobi’s Circus Nights.

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If your Friday night plans are still undecided, Nomad Bar and Lounge in Kansanga may have the perfect solution.

The popular Bunga-based lounge is set to host the second edition of A Night in Mexico tonight, Friday, May 8th. Nomad will transform its usual setting into a Mexican-inspired experience, curated in partnership with premium tequila brand Don Julio, known for delivering unforgettable luxury party experiences.

More than just a party, the event promises a full sensory escape with Mexican-themed décor, signature tequila experiences, sombreros, cowboy boots, and an electric atmosphere designed to transport guests from Kampala to the spirit of Cancun.

Music will be at the heart of the experience, hosted by African Simba, with a soundtrack spanning generations and genres—from nostalgic RnB and dancehall to high-energy Afrohouse.

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Kenya's DJ Kace, also known as The African Mzungu, will headline the night. Kace has made a name for himself as one of East Africa’s top curators of nightlife. His Circus Nights in Nairobi have redefined the dance scene, and he’s expected to bring that energy to Nomad tonight.