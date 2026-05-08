Advertisement

Sino Truck collides with train at Nsambya railway crossing

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 17:44 - 08 May 2026
This is one of the locomotives owned by URC. It's not the one that was involved in the accident.
A truck driver survived after colliding with a Uganda Railways Corporation locomotive at the Nsambya railway crossing in Kampala.
Advertisement

  • A Sino truck collided with a URC locomotive at Nsambya Road railway crossing in Kampala.

  • The accident happened on May 8, 2026 at about 12:20pm.

  • URC said the truck driver ignored instructions from a railway crossing guard.

  • No deaths were reported and police towed the truck for processing.

Advertisement

A Sino truck collided with a Uganda Railways Corporation locomotive at the Nsambya Road train level crossing in Kampala on May 8, 2026.

According to a statement from Uganda Railways Corporation (URC), the accident happened at about 12:20pm as Locomotive 7325 travelled from Nalukolongo Railway Workshop to the Kampala train yard.

URC said traffic on both sides of the crossing had stopped to allow the train to pass under the guidance of a level crossing guard.

However, the driver of the Sino truck, registration number UBS 344H, reportedly approached at high speed and attempted to cross the railway line despite instructions from the crossing guard.

Advertisement

The truck then collided with the rear side of the locomotive.

URC said no fatalities were recorded in the crash.

“The irresponsible action resulted into a collision with the oncoming locomotive, damaging its rear,” the corporation said.

Authorities later towed the truck to Uganda Railway Police Headquarters for processing.

URC urged motorists to exercise caution at railway crossings and follow instructions from crossing guards to avoid accidents.

Advertisement

The corporation also called on road users to operate vehicles responsibly and avoid actions that put other people in danger.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Uganda
DJ Kace to headline A Night in Mexico Season 2 at Nomad tonight
Lifestyle
08.05.2026
DJ Kace to headline A Night in Mexico Season 2 at Nomad tonight
Sino Truck collides with train at Nsambya railway crossing
News
08.05.2026
Sino Truck collides with train at Nsambya railway crossing
Three arrested over fake Natasha Karugire social media accounts
News
08.05.2026
Three arrested over fake Natasha Karugire social media accounts
Woman remanded over forcing child to swallow needles
News
08.05.2026
Woman remanded over forcing child to swallow needles
Police arrest 2 suspects over Bank of Uganda laptop theft
News
08.05.2026
Police arrest 2 suspects over Bank of Uganda laptop theft
Anita Among acquires Rolls Royce Cullinan; Mao says time for NRM to cut her off
News
08.05.2026
Anita Among acquires Rolls Royce Cullinan; Mao says time for NRM to cut her off