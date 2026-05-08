This is one of the locomotives owned by URC. It's not the one that was involved in the accident.

This is one of the locomotives owned by URC. It's not the one that was involved in the accident.

Sino Truck collides with train at Nsambya railway crossing

A truck driver survived after colliding with a Uganda Railways Corporation locomotive at the Nsambya railway crossing in Kampala.

A Sino truck collided with a URC locomotive at Nsambya Road railway crossing in Kampala.

The accident happened on May 8, 2026 at about 12:20pm.

URC said the truck driver ignored instructions from a railway crossing guard.

No deaths were reported and police towed the truck for processing.

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A Sino truck collided with a Uganda Railways Corporation locomotive at the Nsambya Road train level crossing in Kampala on May 8, 2026.

According to a statement from Uganda Railways Corporation (URC), the accident happened at about 12:20pm as Locomotive 7325 travelled from Nalukolongo Railway Workshop to the Kampala train yard.

URC said traffic on both sides of the crossing had stopped to allow the train to pass under the guidance of a level crossing guard.

However, the driver of the Sino truck, registration number UBS 344H, reportedly approached at high speed and attempted to cross the railway line despite instructions from the crossing guard.

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The truck then collided with the rear side of the locomotive.

URC said no fatalities were recorded in the crash.

“The irresponsible action resulted into a collision with the oncoming locomotive, damaging its rear,” the corporation said.

Authorities later towed the truck to Uganda Railway Police Headquarters for processing.

URC urged motorists to exercise caution at railway crossings and follow instructions from crossing guards to avoid accidents.

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