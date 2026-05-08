Woman remanded over forcing child to swallow needles

Main suspect Juliet Tushabeomwe and X-ray showing the needles inside the boy’s belly

Main suspect Juliet Tushabeomwe and X-ray showing the needles inside the boy’s belly

A woman in Mitooma district has been remanded over allegations that she forced her young stepson to swallow sewing needles and broken glass.

A Mitooma court remanded a woman accused of torturing her eight-year-old stepson.

Prosecutors said the child swallowed 46 sewing needles and broken glass.

The boy underwent surgery at Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital.

The accused denied charges of aggravated torture and attempted murder.

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A 45-year-old woman has been remanded to prison by the Chief Magistrate’s court in Mitooma district over allegations that she forced her eight-year-old stepson to swallow sewing needles and pieces of broken glass.

According to a report by The Observer, Juliet Tushabeomwe appeared before grade one magistrate Gibson Muhangi on Thursday and faced charges of aggravated torture and attempted murder.

State prosecutor Caroline Kesubi told court that between August 2025 and April 28, 2026, at Rweibare village in Mitooma district, Tushabeomwe allegedly tortured the child, Samuel Akamumpa, by forcing him to swallow 46 sewing needles and fragments of broken glass.

Juliet Tushabeomwe

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Prosecution also accused her of attempting to kill the child, leading to the attempted murder charge under Section 187 of the Penal Code Act.

Tushabeomwe denied the charges. Court remanded her to Mitooma Prison until June 11, 2026.

Eunice Birungi, a relative of the child, said the family rushed Akamumpa for treatment after he developed serious health problems about two weeks ago.

Birungi said doctors first examined the child at Gava Imaging Centre, where he underwent an X-ray before doctors referred him to Ishaka Adventist Hospital for a CT scan. The scan reportedly revealed metallic objects inside his stomach.

The scan reportedly revealed metallic objects inside his stomach

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Doctors later referred the child to Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital, where he remains admitted in the paediatric ward.

Birungi said the boy is recovering after undergoing surgery earlier this week. Medical workers reportedly removed 46 needles from his digestive system during the operation.