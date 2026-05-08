Police arrest 2 suspects over Bank of Uganda laptop theft

One of the suspects in the Bank of Uganda laptop theft

One of the suspects in the Bank of Uganda laptop theft

Police have arrested two suspects and recovered two laptops following the recent break-in at Bank of Uganda headquarters in Kampala.

Police arrested two suspects over the theft of seven laptops from Bank of Uganda headquarters.

Officers recovered two stolen laptops during the operation.

The burglary happened on May 4, 2026, at the central bank offices in Kampala.

Investigations into the remaining stolen laptops and other suspects continue.

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Police have arrested two suspects linked to the recent break-in at the headquarters of Bank of Uganda as investigations into the theft of seven laptop computers continue.

Police spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke said intelligence teams arrested the suspects on May 7, 2026, three days after the burglary at the central bank offices in Kampala.

The suspects are Micheal Boaz Kule, 19, a resident of Wabigalo, and Ramadhan Kabulye, also known as Rhama, from Nsambya Zone C in Kampala.

Rusoke said the suspects remain in police custody and officers have recovered two of the stolen laptops. He added that police will present them before court once investigations progress.

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One of the suspects in the Bank of Uganda robbery

Unknown people reportedly broke into the central bank headquarters at Plot 45, Kampala Road, near City Square, during the night of May 4, 2026, and stole seven laptops.

The central bank later confirmed the incident and said it had started working with security agencies to establish how the break-in happened and identify all those involved.

Bank of Uganda also assured the public that the incident had not affected its services or operations.

After the theft, security agencies carried out operations across central Kampala. Officers sealed off several buildings, including Mutaasa Kafeero Plaza, Kalungi Plaza and City House, as they searched for stolen items and suspects linked to the burglary.

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Police spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke

The case has renewed concerns about security at financial institutions in Uganda.

In 2024, investigations into a separate breach involving the central bank’s financial systems led to several arrests across government departments amid suspicion of insider involvement in technology-related theft.

Bank of Uganda has also faced earlier cases involving internal theft and disciplinary action against staff over missing cancelled currency stock.

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